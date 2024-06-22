’She Will Do Anything to Be Relevant’: Fans React as Paige VanZant Reportedly Signs With Dana White Owned Power Slap

Back to the UFC, huh? Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has signed with Dana White's Power Slap. Surprised? After all, VanZant's combat sports journey has been anything but predictable. From her UFC departure in 2020 due to a tough fight record, to bare-knuckle boxing and celebrity matchups, she's tried it all.

But slap fighting? It's a leap even for her. Why this sudden switch? Could this move be about more than just staying relevant? Perhaps it's another twist in VanZant's quest to find her niche—or maybe, it's just about making headlines again.

Can VanZant avoid getting schooled in a new sport?

Bjpenn recently posted on Twitter, "Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant has reportedly signed with Power Slap." This announcement sparked a wave of fan reactions online.

One fan humorously commented, "So she signed back to the UFC then 😂," drawing a comparison between Power Slap and VanZant's former fighting home. Transitioning to another sport under Dana White's umbrella certainly feels like a return to familiar territory.

Another fan speculated on VanZant's motivations, stating, "Only fans subs must be down." His comment suggests that financial reasons might be driving her decision to join Power Slap.

Adding a touch of sarcasm, this fan wrote, "Cool, now she can lose in a new way! :)" This remark highlights VanZant's recent struggles in her combat sports career, including her losses in BKFC.

This fan echoed the sentiment with, "Only fans drying up," implying that VanZant's income from her OnlyFans account might not be as lucrative as before.

Finally, one fan bluntly stated, "She will do anything to be relevant and for money." This comment reflects a common view among fans that VanZant's decision is more about maintaining her public profile and financial gain than athletic ambition.

These reactions showcase the mixed opinions on VanZant's latest career move. As she prepares to step into the world of slap fighting, fans remain curious and skeptical about her future in Power Slap.

Power slap surpasses Taylor Swift in views?

Dana White isn't shy about promoting Power Slap. In a recent interview on FLAGRANT, he made some bold claims. "What if I did this, made it an actual sport, got it sanctioned, and put good production value behind it?" White said, recalling his first slap match. "The answer is f—kin’ billions of views. Billions of views globally."

White continued, "We started this thing 15 months ago, right? Right now, on YouTube, we got more subscribers than NHL, MLS, NASCAR, PGA, Barstool Sports. We have over a billion YouTube views. Eight of the top 12 largest YouTube shorts against other major sports are Power Slap."

He even claimed, "We have more viewers than any Taylor Swift video ever posted." Whether these stats hold up or not, White's enthusiasm for Power Slap is undeniable.

What do you think about Paige VanZant joining Power Slap? Is it a savvy career move or a desperate attempt to stay relevant?