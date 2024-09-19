Sheamus Gives First Reaction After Signing Multi-Year Deal With WWE; Here’s What He Said

Former WWE Champion Sheamus is on cloud nine after signing a multi-year deal with WWE. At a time, when it appeared that Sheamus' wrestling days might be numbered in the company, the Celtic Warrior gave a huge surprise by signing a multi-year deal with WWE.

On his X account, Sheamus posted a picture of himself with the caption “Here’s to many more years of getting paid for doing what I love most.. kicking fellas in the face & having banger after banger.. ANNND thanks to each ‘n’ every one of you beautiful legends Sláinte.”

Sheamus’s WWE deal was set to expire in early 2024, and his deal was extended a bit after adding months when he was out of the WWE due to the injury. This comes right after the news that WWE did reach out to several superstars offering new deals before their current deal expired. The company recently hired Asuka after roping her for a multi-year contract deal.

As for Sheamus, the Celtic Warrior had been out of WWE since September last year, when he suffered a shoulder and spine injury. Sheamus was expected to return by WrestleMania 40, but that didn’t happen as he was still recuperating from the injury.

Sheamus returned to WWE on April 15, on Monday Night RAW, defeating Ivar. However, the Celtic Warrior had bulked up, and that was reflected on his in-ring performance. Still, Sheamus delivered a decent performance even after being away from the WWE for more than six months.

Sheamus is currently locked in a WWE storyline with Pete Dunne, his former ally from the Brawling Brute’s stable. Dunne had attacked Sheamus, costing him the Intercontinental Championship title, by interfering in the Triple Threat match against Ludwig Kaiser and Braun Strowman.

When the two recently met in a match on RAW, Pete Dunne got the better of Sheamus, as he defeated him by using unfair means. And this might be enough to indicate that the rivalry between the two isn’t over, and they might still go for a rematch.

After Pete Dunne, Sheamus might be involved in a bigger storyline with a top superstar in the company. A three-time WWE Champion and a one-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Sheamus has been one of the biggest superstars in WWE. He has been with the company since 2009, and at 46, it looks like he will be staying with WWE for the remainder of his career.