Sheryl Swoopes Breaks 32-Year-Old Friendship With Nancy Lieberman After Caitlin Clark Controversy

The world of women's basketball has recently been embroiled in controversy amid Sheryl Swoopes' public comments about rising star Caitlin Clark. These comments ultimately led to the end of a 32-year friendship with fellow basketball icon Nancy Lieberman.

Swoopes, a legendary figure in women's basketball, found herself under scrutiny after making dismissive remarks about Caitlin Clark, who has been making waves in the NCAA and beyond.

First, Swoopes was criticized for downplaying Clark's achievement of breaking the NCAA scoring record, attributing it to playing five years in college and taking an average of 40 shots per game. Furthermore, Swoopes refused to acknowledge Clark for her pivotal role in Indiana’s impressive performance, a stance that left many baffled and disappointed.

Nancy Lieberman, a long-time friend and colleague of Swoopes, felt compelled to address the issue publicly. She revealed that she personally confronted Swoopes about her comments, emphasizing the importance of presenting accurate statistics and facts.

During her conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Lieberman sadi, “I got off the treadmill, and I called her[Swoopes] as a friend. And I said, ‘You know, you can say whatever you want about anybody. But, you do have to get the statistics right. I mean facts matter’… Well, she got upset with me on the phone. And I was like, ‘Sheryl, I’m not doing anything to hurt you, I’m just sharing, we’re just talking’. And so, our relationship is pretty much not happening at this point.”

However, this led to a rift between the two basketball legends, culminating in the end of their decades-long friendship.

What adds to the complexity of the situation is Swoopes' subsequent apology to Clark for incorrectly claiming she was in her fifth year of college and in her mid-20s when she broke the scoring record. Despite this apology, Swoopes’ reluctance to praise Clark in her commentary roles has raised further eyebrows within the basketball community.

In contrast, Nancy Lieberman has been vocally supportive of Caitlin Clark, openly praising her on various platforms. Lieberman’s belief in Clark's potential and her refusal to shy away from celebrating the young athlete's achievements has resonated with many in the basketball world.

Her positive stance towards Clark was further highlighted when she stepped in to replace Swoopes as a color commentator during the Indiana Fever's game, seizing the opportunity to laud Clark's performance and potential impact on the future of women's basketball.

