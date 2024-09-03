Sheryl Swoopes Leaking Caitlin Clark’s Private Texts Fires Back As WNBA Legend Draws Massive Backlash From Lady Magic

WNBA legends Sheryl Swoopes and Nancy Lieberman have been at odds over their coverage of Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. Lieberman recently criticized Swoopes for not acknowledging Clark's incredible talent during an appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, stating that Swoopes had sparked a ‘firestorm’ with her approach.

Lieberman emphasized the importance of humbling oneself and supporting rising stars like Clark, highlighting the need to commend players who contribute to the growth of women's basketball.

While Swoopes has downplayed Clark's talent in the past and dismissed her trash-talking on the court, Lieberman has been vocal about the significance of appreciating and uplifting young talents like Clark, especially in light of the WNBA's increasing popularity.

During her conversation with Stephen A. Smith, Lieberman said, “I think she (Swoopes) created this firestorm. She can put it out... Your ego is not your amigo. Your ego is not your friend. We have to humble ourselves and do our job... Caitlin may not be her cup of tea. She's not doing anything to hurt Sheryl Swoopes. She admires Sheryl Swoopes... and the legends that came before her. I would dare say you can't find a soundbite, this season, of Caitlin Clark saying anything derogatory about anybody.”

The feud started when WNBA Hall of Famer, Swoopes, found herself embroiled in controversy after leaking screenshots of alleged text messages with rising star Caitlin Clark. The exchange began with Swoopes reaching out to Clark to apologize for making an inaccurate statement about the length of Clark's college career earlier in the year.

In the messages, Sheryl Swoopes expressed admiration for Clark's skills and achievements, with Clark reciprocating the appreciation . However, this incident stemmed from Swoopes wrongly claiming on a podcast that Caitlin Clark had spent five seasons in college and took over 40 shots per game, inaccuracies that sparked criticism and led to her removal from her commentator role for the Dallas Wings' game against Clark's Indiana Fever.

Aside from the college career blunder, Sheryl Swoopes had made additional controversial remarks about Clark that drew negative attention. This included praising a player who made a controversial foul on Clark and omitting Clark when discussing the Fever's recent success on her podcast. ESPN's Stephen A. Smith criticized Swoopes for her actions, questioning how she portrayed herself.

Swoopes defended her stance, emphasizing her personal relationships with players and the importance of recognizing their achievements. The interaction between Swoopes and Clark highlighted a clash in perspectives within the WNBA community, showcasing tensions between established figures like Sheryl Swoopes and emerging talents like Caitlin Clark.

Meanwhile, Caitlin Clark continued to make waves in the WNBA with her stellar performances on the court. Setting numerous records and milestones, Clark demonstrated her exceptional talent and impact on the league. From breaking records for most points in a single season by a rookie to achieving historic double-doubles and setting new 3-point shooting benchmarks, Clark's rapid rise in the league was undeniable.