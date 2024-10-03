‘She's Getting Unnecessary Coverage’: Anonymous NFL Player Critiques Focus on Taylor Swift During Games

Taylor Swift has become a prominent figure at NFL games, often seen supporting her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Although she attended several games during the 2023 season, her recent absences stemmed from security concerns and her busy schedule, rather than any issues in her relationship. Swift's presence has led to the "Swift Effect," boosting viewership and creating significant brand value for the NFL.

Ever since her relationship with Travis Kelce came to light last season, Swift has been a key topic of conversation in the NFL. Her attendance at games has generally been received positively, and she has contributed to some of the highest ratings the league has seen, both in stadium attendance and television viewership.

However, not everyone shares this enthusiasm. In a poll conducted by The Athletic's Mike Jones, NFL players, who participated anonymously, shared mixed views. One player criticized the focus on Swift, saying, "I feel like she is getting unnecessary coverage. The NFL opening season video on Twitter featured her five times, but our quarterback wasn’t shown at all. That's not right. She’s not the NFL."

Another player offered a more neutral take: "I'll listen to some Taylor Swift, but I don't care if she's at the game or not.”

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has allegedly had a negative impact on his performance this season, as he has struggled on the field in 2024. With just 158 receiving yards through four games, he hasn't resembled the dominant player who used to challenge linebackers and defensive backs whenever he had the ball.

Former ESPN analyst Todd Shay believes Kelce's newfound fame is a key factor in his slump. During an appearance on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" last week, Shay stated:

“Every show I watch—pregame, halftime, postgame, weekday broadcasts—it seems like no one is willing to say that he’s out of shape.”

On Wednesday's episode of "New Heights," Kelce acknowledged his drop in stats but emphasized that winning is what counts, pointing out that the Chiefs remain unbeaten.

“I was struggling with stats, but I was still playing winning football, and that’s all that matters."

Kelce will aim to continue his improvement when the Chiefs face the New Orleans Saints this Monday, with kickoff set for 8:15 PM on ABC.

Kelce had a rough start to the 2024 NFL season, posting just eight catches for 69 yards over the first three games—the lowest of his career. However, he bounced back in Week 4 with seven catches for 89 yards, leading the Chiefs in their win against the Chargers. So far, he has 15 receptions for 158 yards and no touchdowns, which is far below his usual standards. Despite rumors that his personal life may be a distraction, Kelce remains focused on team success, prioritizing victories over individual accomplishments in the Chiefs' ongoing pursuit of excellence.

