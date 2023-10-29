'She’s very genuine': Travis Kelce's father on his son's new USD 1.1 billion pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift loves to attend Kansas City Chiefs games. One reason for that is that she wants to be there to support her new love interest.

And the second reason could be to familiarize herself with Travis’ parents. We have seen Taylor having conversations with both Mama Kelce and Papa Kence.

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce , loves Taylor Swift and has just good things to say about her.

But recently, Travis Kelce’s father, too, came forward, talking about his son’s new girlfriend. Here’s what ED Kelce thinks about Taylor Swift dating Travis:

ED Kelce talked about how he feels about Travis dating a Billion Dollar worth pop star

Taylor Swift is worth $1.1 Billion approximately, as per the LA Times. Dating someone as popular and wealthy as Taylor Swift comes with a lot of perks, popularity, for example.

Travis Kelce, who is the current love interest of Taylor Swift, is having a good time dating the pop star. However, what does Travis’ father have to say about Travis dating her?

Also Read: Who is Travis Kelce’s father Ed Kelce? What we know so far about NFL star’s dad

Ed Kelce recently sat down in an interview with ET where he shared his opinion on Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift.

Talking about the two, ED said, “I just think it’s great. They’re two wonderful people and they are enjoying each other’s company and supporting each other”.

Travis’s father didn’t just stop there but also shared his personal opinion on Taylor Swift, considering all the time he has spent with the pop star.

Explaining his impression of Taylor, Ed stated, “I think she’s very genuine. She’s been performing for huge crowds longer than she hasn’t, over half her life. And for someone to be so grounded.”

Also Read: Is Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift ‘for the clout’? Source reveals what Aaron Rodgers feels

Coming from totally different backgrounds, Taylor and Travis have this one common trait that attracts them towards each other and maintains their relationship strong and healthy.

Ed revealed that one trait when he said “I think they are two very, very driven professional individuals. I think they’re very supportive of each other, which is key.”

Also Read: Travis Kelce reacts to stats claiming he performs twice as better with Taylor Swift in attendance

Taylor Swift didn’t just have an effect on Travis’s parents but also on his games. According to recent stats by CBS , it’s now proven that Travis performs better with Taylor in attendance.

Advertisement

Do you think Taylor would be present in the Kansas City Chiefs vs Denver Broncos match?