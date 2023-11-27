Shirtless Tom Brady takes his kids snorkeling after their lunch with mom Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente

The week has been going pretty fun for Tom Brady as the NFL legend got some me-time to spend with his kids. Brady took his children boating, the pictures of which he shared through his Instagram account.

But before the kids went with their dad, they were part of a getaway trip with their mother, Gisele Bündchen, and her rumored boyfriend. Check out the details of this interesting story of Brady's family right here:

Tom Brady's kid went to Costa Rica with their mother and her rumored boyfriend before a dad trip

After being married to each other for 13 long years, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen decided to dissolve their marriage in 2022. However, despite their separation, they decided to co-parent their two kids, Benjamin and Vivian.

While Tom Brady is dating Russian model Irina Shyak , his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen has recently been rumored to be in romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor. Things got into the spotlight recently when Tom Brady took his kids on a dad trip this week.

But before the dad trip, the kids went on a mother trip in Costa Rica with their mother's rumored boyfriend, Joaquim Valente. Joaquim Valente, Gisele Bündchen, and her kids were spotted relaxing on the beach. Later, the kids went with their dad.

After having a trip with Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente, Tom Brady's kids that he shared with Gisele, went on a dad trip. The NFL legend took Benjamin and Vivian on a boat trip, along with Jack. Jack is the son of Tom Brady and her first ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan.

Benjamin, Vivian, and Jack had a great time exploring the underwater with their dad, as seen in the photos shared by Tom Brady on his Instagram account. Sharing the pictures with his kids, Brady wrote, "I did Michigan and Massachusetts winters for a long time. Let me have this."

Tom Brady's Instagram post came just a few days after Gisele Bündchen's current romance with her jiu-jitsu instructor was picked up by the internet. Now, that could be a coincidence. Nevertheless, from what it appears, both Gisele and Brady had a great week.

