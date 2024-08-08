Shocking Andy Reid Decision on Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Ahead of Chiefs Preseason Games Leaves Everyone Stunned

Most NFL teams sit their elite players during preseason games to avoid unnecessary injuries, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid isn't taking that route.



The reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs will begin their preseason schedule against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday night at EverBank Stadium, and head coach Andy Reid has confirmed that star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce will play in the game.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid intends to continue his controversial practice of giving his starters extended minutes in preseason action, with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City first team expected to play in the first quarter, while Jaguars coach Gary Pederson will use his A-team on the first few drives.



Reid told reporters following training camp on Wednesday, "I'm going to play everybody." I'd love to watch how those young boys compete. The higher draft picks will be up against somewhat better opposition, so I'm interested in seeing how they handle that.



Reid stated that he expects to play his starters for one quarter. Reid continued, “In terms of play time for this game, we'll do one for a quarter, two for the second, three for the third, and four for the fourth, and that's it.”

Reid used to play Mahomes and the starters throughout the preseason, even though many NFL clubs had stopped utilizing their elite quarterbacks in exhibition games.

When asked about the scenario, the coach said, "I let 'em get into the rhythm of things, and they know how to do it. They know how to do it on both sides of the ball, but you have to go up there and shoot someplace, and this offers him that opportunity."

Finally, Reid was asked explicitly if veteran left guard Joe Thuney would play in Saturday's game, given that he had not participated in the weekly practices, and Reid said, "I would probably say no." We'll see and get it to you. We have a few days yet."

Patrick Mahomes has appeared in three preseason games between 2018 and 2022, except for the shortened 2020 season, and has averaged roughly 10 throw attempts per start. Last season, ESPN analyst and former Colts punter Pat McAfee praised Mahomes' relatively large preseason appearance, and he also chastised Indianapolis for failing to use recent draft selection Anthony Richardson.

As word of Reid's decision emerged on social media, supporters were divided on whether it was the correct option. Given the Chiefs' two Super Bowl victories, some argue that other clubs should follow Reid's lead. The decision to start Mahomes, star tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones will differ from other teams in the league. While other teams do not play their experienced stars, the Chiefs take advantage of these practice games.



In previous years, Reid has revealed similar plans for his starters before withdrawing them early in games. Last year's preseason debut saw Mahomes play one drive before being replaced by Blaine Gabbert. Gabbert completed three drives before being replaced by Shane Buechele late in the second quarter.