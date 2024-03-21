Ippei Mizuhara has been Shohei Ohtani's interpreter since 2013, starting with the Nippon-Ham Fighters team in Japan. When Ohtani moved to the U.S. to play for the MLB’s Los Angeles Angels in 2018, Mizuhara became his interpreter. Their relationship went beyond just language interpretation. Mizuhara became a trusted confidant and close associate of Ohtani.

However, the Los Angeles Dodgers have now fired Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani and his team claim that Mizuhara stole money from Ohtani to gamble illegally. The entire saga has become complex as there are allegations against a person named Mathew Bowyer who is said to be linked to the illegal gambling incident. FYI, federal agents raided Bowyer's residence last year as part of an investigation into a major illegal gambling operation.

Furthermore, former LA Dodgers player Yasiel Puig has been linked to this scheme. However, it is unknown if his link is directly related to Shohei Ohtani's case. Unfortunately, at the peak of his MLB career, Shohei Ohtani's name has come up in the illegal gambling investigation.

How Did Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-Interpreter’s Name Come Up In Illegal Gambling?

The Time­s reported that Mathew Bowye­r from Orange County was involved in a fede­ral investigation along with Shohei Ohtani's name. This le­d Ohtani's lawyers to investigate, which exposed an alleged the­ft by Mizuhara, supposedly to gamble with Bowyer.

"In the course of responding to recent media inquiries, we discovered that Shohei has been the victim of a massive theft, and we are turning the matter over to the authorities," read the statement from Berk Brettler LLP.

Ippezi Mizuhara Broke Silence on Shohei Ohtani’s Involvement

In an interview with ESPN, Ippezi Mizuhara opened up by saying Shohei Ohtani helped him pay his gambling debts, approximately $4.5 million. Initially, Mizuhara claimed that he was not aware that gambling was illegal and that Ohtani helping him to repay the debts would land him and the Dodgers star in legal trouble.

As per ESPN's interview, Mizuhara said he was a failure when it comes to gambling. He kept losing and shelling away more money and the debts increased with time.

Next, when Shohei Ohtani offered to help him, the AL MVP logged into his PC/ laptop to transfer the money in Mizuhara's presence. Also, the transfers were labeled as "loans."

Surprisingly, Mizuhara didn't hesitate to add that Ohtani didn't trust him to use the money and thus, transferred it to Mathew Bowyer's associate.

"He didn't want me to gamble it away," Mizuhara explained. Ippei Mizuhara also promised Shohei Ohtani that he would pay him back the whopping amounts.

However, Ippei later added a spin to his story on Wednesday afternoon. He mentioned that Ohtani had no clue about his debts and did not offer money to Mathew Bowyer. Mizuhara also claimed that he never bet on baseball. Rather, he bet on other sports like soccer, college football, NBA, and NFL.

"I never bet on baseball," Mizuhara said. "That's 100 percent. I knew that rule. ... We have a meeting about that in spring training."

However, ESPN had looked into the ban transfers which clearly featured Shohei Ohtani's name on two separate $500,000 payments in September and October, respectively.

It is crucial to mention that MLB has strict rules against gambling in baseball. And, if found guilty, individuals involved in illegal gambling will face severe punishments. Currently, Shohei Ohtani who last signed a $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers is not facing any consequences from MLB. Also, it is important to note that In California, sports betting is not legal. The only exceptions are horse racing and daily fantasy sports contests.