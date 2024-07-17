Shohei Ohtani Sets Multiple Records After Historic Three-Run Homer in MLB All-Star Game Despite NL Losing to AL

Shohei Ohtani could not compete in this week's Home Run Derby. But the Dodgers' slugger did not leave All-Star Week in Texas without a historic home run.

In the third inning of Major League Baseball's 94th All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Globe Life Field, Ohtani wowed the 39,343-person crowd by hitting a no-doubt, 400-foot home run halfway up the right-field stands in the American League's eventual 5-3 victory over the National League.

“At this point, it’s normal for him,” teammate Teoscar Hernández said. “It’s Shohei being Shohei.”

What records did Shohei Ohtani create at MLB All-Star 2024?

Was there any question about whether Shohei Ohtani, the star of stars, would impact the All-Star Game?

In only two at-bats, the Dodgers' $700 million main attraction barreled up a Tanner Houck splitter and sent it 400 feet, deep into the right-field bleachers at Globe Life Park, for a three-run blast.

"In general, I haven't really hit well during the All-Star Game," Ohtani, who entered the game 1-for-4 with two walks and a strikeout in his previous three Midsummer Classics, said via an interpreter. "I was just relieved that I put a ball in play."

Ohtani's greatest performance came in his fourth All-Star Game. The No. 2 batter got a walk in the first inning before taking a 2-0 lead in the third inning on a hanging Houck splitter. Ohtani is the first Dodger to homer in the showcase tournament since Mike Piazza in 1996.

Only two things went wrong for Ohtani on Tuesday: his National League team lost 5-3, potentially costing him the MVP prize, and he faced A's closer Mason Miller in the fifth inning. In Ohtani's final at-bat, he saw two strikes go by, one at 100.6 mph and the other at 101.8 mph, before swinging through a hard slider.

The American League beat National League 5-3

Speedy Jarren Duran defines himself as a player who puts his head down, works hard, and never considers himself superior to anyone else.

Duran made an impression in his debut All-Star Game, hitting a tiebreaking two-run homer for the American League and winning the MVP trophy named after Boston Red Sox icon Ted Williams.

The deciding home run came in the fifth inning Tuesday night, as the American League defeated the National League 5-3 for its tenth triumph in the last eleven All-Star Games.

Pittsburgh rookie Paul Skenes threw a hitless first for the NL, reaching 100 mph twice, while Shohei Ohtani also went deep in Texas, blasting a three-run homer in the third for a 3-0 advantage.

Oakland right-hander Mason Miller won after throwing a 103.6 mph fastball, the fastest in the All-Star Game since monitoring started in 2008. Cleveland's hard-throwing closer Emmanuel Clase recorded two strikeouts in the ninth to earn the save.

The 22-year-old Skenes, who has only appeared in 11 major league games since being selected first overall in the draft last July, became the first rookie starter since 1995 and had the fewest games played of any player to make an All-Star squad.

The right-hander tossed a hitless first inning, walking Soto with two outs before Yankees teammate Aaron Judge grounded into a forceout on the next ball.

