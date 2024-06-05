Shohei Ohtani’s Ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara Pleads Guilty to Tax Fraud Charges After Stealing USD 17 Million From MLB Star

Major League Baseball has officially ended its investigation into the gambling claims against Ippei Mizuhara, Shohei Ohtani's interpreter and close friend. Mizuhara admitted to bank and tax fraud charges on Tuesday.

What were the charges against Ippei Mizuhara?

Mizuhara, 39, lost his job with the Dodgers on March 21 because news stories said that at least $4.5 million from Ohtani’s accounts went to an alleged illegal bookmaker, Mathew Bowyer.

Ohtani accused Mizuhara of “massive theft,” claiming that the latter took the money without him knowing. On April 11, the government charged Mizuhara with bank fraud and released a 37-page document.

It showed how Mizuhara got into Ohtani’s accounts and used the money for his "insatiable appetite for illegal sports betting," according to U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada. In the end, it was revealed that Mizuhara took nearly $17 million from Ohtani.

Did Ippei Mizuhara plead guilty?

Yes, at a federal court hearing in Orange County on Tuesday, Mizuhara said he had a big gambling debt and saw using Ohtani’s money as his only way out. The prosecutors claim the former interpreter pretended to be Ohtani on the phone with bank workers to get them to send money from the MLB star’s bank account to people connected to the illegal gambling.

They also charged him with tax fraud. “The extent of this defendant's deception and theft is massive,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada stated last month when presenting the charges.

“He took advantage of his position of trust to take advantage of Ohtani and fuel a dangerous gambling habit,” .S. Attorney Martin Estrada went on to add.

Mizuhara could get up to 30 years in jail for bank fraud and three years for tax fraud. He pleaded guilty to both charges.

His sentencing is set for October 25.

Ippei Mizuhara and Shohei Ohtani's relationship

Mizuhara has been with Ohtani since he came to the U.S. in 2018, working as his manager and interpreter, court documents show. They have known each other longer than that, as Mizuhara worked for the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japan, where Ohtani played from 2013 to 2017.

