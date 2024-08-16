Shohei Ohtani’s Interpreter Linked to Illegal Bookie as Resorts World Las Vegas Faces Investigation

The Nevada Gaming Control Board stated Thursday that Resorts World Las Vegas is facing a disciplinary complaint.

This is significant because major casinos rarely face substantial disciplinary complaints from the Nevada Gaming Control Board. However, this particular case involves MLB All-Star Shohei Ohtani. The complaint alleges that Resorts World Las Vegas allowed illegal bookmakers and individuals with ties to illegal gaming to place bets within the casino.



Among those mentioned in the 12-count lawsuit was Matthew Bowyer, who pled guilty in federal court "to operating an unlawful gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return." Bowyer was also the illegal bookie who accepted bets for Shohei Ohtani's discredited interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara, who is now an Uber Eats driver.

Ippei Mizuhara has already pleaded guilty to his involvement in stealing $17 million from Japanese mega-star Shohei Ohtani and used it to go on a gambling spree, for which he faces up to 33 years in federal prison. He is thought to have placed about 19,000 sports bets between December 2021 and January 2024, before his acts were detected.





Resorts World Las Vegas is one of Sin City's newest casinos, debuting in 2021. Matthew Bowyer is said to have lost more than $6.6 million while gambling at Resorts World Las Vegas between July 2022 and October 2023, according to NBC's 3 News Las Vegas.

In a news statement, the Nevada Gaming Control Board stated, "The culture within Resorts World created the perception, or reality in certain circumstances, that Resorts World is an avenue to launder funds derived from illegal activity." They claim Resorts World officials either "negligently disregarded" or "willfully ignored for financial gain" while neglecting its anti-money laundering program.

Depending on how the inquiry unfolds, the casino might face massive penalties and also potentially lose its betting license.

