'Should Have Happened 10 years ago': CM Punk Reacts On Having Match Against Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 41

CM Punk and Stone Cold Steve Austin have never been in a WWE ring together. While Austin retired from WWE in 2003 after WrestleMania 20, Punk signed a contract with WWE in 2006, and thereby these two legends never crossed each other paths.

However, there has always been an unusual coldness between the two. So, Punk was recently at The Masked Man Show during Fanatics Fest NYC, and he was asked about a possible match with Steve Austin at WrestleMania. And Punk’s reply was if Steve Austin wants he is ready for it.

He goes, "That would be up to Steve. It's not up to me. I think he had a pretty good return. Came back, the main event WrestleMania. At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. If he wants to dig them up, I'm your hackleberry. It should've happened ten-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me,” Fightful quoted Punk. Watch the clip below:

This whole conversation about Steve Austin’s WWE match, came up recently when the Texas Rattlesnake hinted return at WrestleMania 41 which is in Las Vegas next year. The Texas Rattlesnake said that if Cody Rhodes wanted his help, he would be there.

Austin’s return at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia was highly anticipated, but it didn’t happen, and speaking on his appearance at the mega show, he said that he and his wife had some different plans, and that’s why he couldn’t be there.

Now as far as CM Punk is concerned, Austin doesn’t share good vibes with him. The Straight Edge superstar has always been critical of the superstars of yesteryear. In a conversation with Austin in 2013 led by former WWE announcer Jim Ross, Punk rattled Steve Austin by saying that he would have survived in the Attitude era. He clearly stated that Punk of 2013 could easily survive in the attitude era.

Punk's straightaway answer annoyed Steve Austin, and he gave a very stern reply by saying that thinking Punk would survive in the Attitude Era is something that would be “sheer admirable.”

Austin simply didn’t like Punk getting so disrespectful towards the WWE legend, but then Punk had always been that way. He has been outspoken, straightforward, and doesn’t think much about verbally hitting people.

While their match at WrestleMania 41 is very unlikely, it would be equally interesting if these two legends even have a face-off at the mega event. Let’s see if this happens or not.