‘Shut him up once and for all’: Dustin Poirier fires back at Conor McGregor’s call-out for 4th fight

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are two of the biggest names in UFC’s lightweight division. They both faced each other three times. The first boet was in 2014 when Conor McGregor knocked out Dustin Poirier.

They both were booked to face each other eight years later at UFC 257. Where Poirier took his revenge and knocked Conor McGregor out in the round second of their fight. Later in the same year, McGregor was set to face Diamond again in the trilogy fight at UFC 264. Which ended in a dominating manner when McGregor broke his leg.

Recently McGregor expressed he wants to settle the score against Poirier before he retires.

While talking to ESPN, Dustin Poirier has reacted to fighting Notorious for the fourth time and expressed.

“I probably would say yes try to shut him up once and for all But even if I slap his ass around again, he’s still going to be chatting. So we’ll see. Is he and Chandler official? I don’t know what’s going on. But that’s a huge fight. Our rivalry is 2-1 against him. I don’t really see another reason for it, but it’d be a huge fight”

What’s next for Conor McGregor

The former two-division champion is currently on a two-fight losing streak, his last victory was against Cowboy Cerrone in 2020.

The 35-year-old mixed martial artist has been sidelined since 2021 due to a leg injury but is now ready to make his comeback. He has also enrolled in the UFC’s anti-drug program. The 155 Pound King is anticipated to return to action at UFC 300 in April next year.

For his comeback, he is expected to face former Bellator lightweight champion and current UFC fighter Michael Chandler.

Chandler issued the challenge after his knockout victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 in 2022, stating, "I’ve got one dude on my mind: Conor McGregor, you’ve got to come back and fight somebody. I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet."

Chandler added, “But I want to up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest, I want you at your baddest, and I want you at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter.”

