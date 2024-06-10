“Sick of Him”: Drew McIntyre Mocks CM Punk After He Gets Called ‘Hypocrite’ at NXT Battleground

Tensions have been high between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre ever since Punk cost McIntyre his title at WrestleMania 40. McIntyre is yet to get over Punk’s actions and never fails to mock him online.

After his recent mockery of Punk getting trapped inside the WWE headquarters, McIntyre fires again, reacting to Punk’s backstage segment at NXT Battleground. CM Punk may be out of action for months. However, McIntyre has made it his goal to embarrass The Straight Edge star incessantly, every step of the way.

Drew McIntyre reacts to CM Punk’s backstage segment with Roxanne Perez

The NXT Battleground saw a series of high-stakes matches. One of the most anticipated matches of the show saw Roxanne Perez defend her NXT Women’s Championship against TNA Knockouts Champion, Jordynne Grace. After retaining her title, Perez went on a rant during a backstage interview with McKenzie Mitchell. She was then interrupted by Punk, who had some advice for her. Punk said she got lucky in the match.

Perez then sarcastically thanked Punk for his advice before calling him a “hypocrite”. Taking advantage of this exchange, Drew McIntyre took to Twitter to further ridicule CM Punk. He tweeted, “Even people who grew up idolizing CM Punk are already sick of him.”

Drew McIntyre is poised to redeem his WrestleMania World Title fiasco at Clash at the Castle. However, his obsession with Punk shows that the Second City Saint is living rent-free in McIntyre’s head. As Clash at the Castle approaches, McIntyre needs to turn all his attention to Damian Priest, as failure to recapture the World Championship in his home country, Scotland, would be a major blow to his momentum.

As for Punk, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him making his presence felt during McIntyre’s match. We will have to wait and see if Punk meddles in McIntyre’s Title match for the second time.

CM Punk is perceived as a mentor by NXT talents

Ever since CM Punk’s return to WWE, the former World Champion has made several appearances on NXT. He was most notably seen opening NXT Deadline with Shawn Michaels. The duo even exchanged pleasantries during their segment in the ring.

Aside from his appearances, Punk has had a major influence on young talents. It’s no secret that Cora Jade is one of his prodigies. Additionally, NXT World Champion, Trick Williams, had nothing but good things to say about Punk, considering him a mentor.

The fact that Roxanne Perez, who also grew up idolizing Punk, reacted the way she did, caught him off guard. Nonetheless, it remains to be seen whether Perez intends to elaborate on why she called Punk a hypocrite.