‘Sickness, Exhaustion and Now Skin’: Brittany Mahomes Opens Up on Third Pregnancy Being Hardest

Brittany Mahomes recently shared exciting news about expecting her third child with her husband, Patrick Mahomes. Despite the joyful announcement, Brittany has been open about the difficulties she has encountered during her pregnancy.

Taking to Instagram, the former soccer player detailed some of the challenges she has faced. She used the platform to provide a candid look into her experience, sharing both the highs and lows of her journey.

Brittany Mahomes talks about her third pregnancy being the hardest

However, Brittany Mahomes has been open about the challenges she has encountered during her pregnancy, which she decided to share through her social media account.

The 28-year-old wrote, “Good morning just me and my skin that's losing its mind.” Brittany further wrote, “This pregnancy has been the hardest on me... sickness, exhaustion, and now skin!”

In the meantime, she also shared how she helped herself tackle the issue she has been facing. She wrote, “Got an amazing facial this morning in the hope to help.” These symptoms might be something all mothers can relate to.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes reveal the gender of their third child

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes recently revealed the gender of their third baby in a heartwarming Instagram update: they're expecting another girl!

This announcement came just a week after they shared the news of their growing family, all while Patrick is deeply focused on training camp as the NFL season approaches. The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a potential three-peat this season, with Mahomes playing a crucial role in their pursuit of continued success.

The Mahomes couple is one of the most beloved pairs in the NFL. Their relationship has grown stronger since they met at Whitehouse High School in Texas, where Brittany was a junior and Patrick was a sophomore.

The adorable couple has a long history together. Flashing back to 2013, they attended their high school prom together, marking the beginning of their journey as a couple.

Both Patrick and Brittany have made significant strides in their careers since then. In 2017, Brittany, who will soon be a mother of three, signed with Afturelding/Fram, a professional soccer team in Iceland. Meanwhile, Patrick was drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs, and the rest is history. The two celebrated Patrick's first Super Bowl win together in 2020, marking a milestone in his successful NFL career.

In the same year, the couple announced their first child and welcomed their second the following year. They got married in 2022 after a two-year engagement.

High school sweethearts, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes, are already parents to two children: Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III. They recently announced that their family is expanding with a third child on the way, sharing the news with the caption, “Round three, here we come,” on Instagram.

The announcement post featured a compilation of videos from what appears to be a family photoshoot, which included both of their children.

