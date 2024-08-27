Sid Vicious Cause of Death: How Did Former WWE Champion Die?

Trigger Warning: The article contains mention of death.

Former WWE and WCE champion Sid Vicious, or Sycho Sid, tragically passed away at just the age of 63. Sid Vicious's son, Gunnar Eudy, posted an emotional post on Facebook and let fans know the professional wrestling legend passed away.

Professional wrestling fanatics are wondering how Sid Vicious died at the age of 63 years old. Many might not know Sid Vicious was battling a prolonged illness. Battle was diagnosed with a rare kind of cancer. He had a type of bone cancer called “chondrosarcoma.”

In the year 2020, Sid told his fans he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer, and he is now battling the illness. After fighting for four years, Sid Vicious left the world on August 26, 2024, at the age of 63 years old.

Son of Sid Vicious, Gunnar Eudy wrote a tribute post about his dad and former WWE and WCW champion passing away on his Facebook account. He wrote, “In Memory of My Father, Sid Eudy. Dear friends and family, I am deeply saddened to share that my father, Sid Eudy, has passed away after battling cancer for several years.”

He further expressed, “He was a man of strength, kindness, and love, and his presence will be greatly missed. We appreciate your thoughts and prayers as we grieve this loss. Details for a memorial service will be shared soon. Thank you for your support."

The world of professional wrestling has lost multiple legends this year so far, from the passing away of The Wild Samoan’s father and uncle of former WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns and now Sid Vicious.

The professional wrestling community and famous wrestlers have posted a memorial post in memory of former WWE and WCW champions. Former WWE and WCW legend Sting, who was one notable rival of Sid, tweeted and expressed, “One of the most believable big men EVER. I loved working with Sid and will miss him.”

Former WWE heavyweight champion and now NXT color commentator Booker T tweeted and revealed how he and his brother would have never made it in WCW. “Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

Sidney Raymond Eudy, popularly known by his in-ring names Sid Vicious, Sid Justice, or Sycho Sid, had an impactful career. He was born on December 16, 1960. He has managed to capture major professional wrestling world championships six times in his illustrated career.

Sid Vicious faced multiple big names of his generation and had notable feuds in WWE and WCW—his feud with Hulk Hogan, Sting, The Nature Boy Ric Flair, Shawn Michael, and more. Sid also had main events, WrestleMania VIII and WrestleMania 13.

At Monday Night Raw 1000th June 25, 2012, edition, Sycho Sid shockingly made his return and confronted Heath Slater and defeated him in a wrestling match. It was the first appearance of Sycho Sid after the 1997 WWE.

Sid Vicious will always be remembered as one of the best professional wrestlers in the business, and fans will always be thankful to him for entertaining them by staking his body. What was your favorite Sid Vicious moment? Comment down.