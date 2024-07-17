‘Sign a Contract Today’: Dustin Poirier Still Interested in Nate Diaz Fight Amid Retirement Talks

Dustin Poirier, the 'Diamond,' hanging up his gloves? Maybe not entirely. While rumors swirled about his retirement after a tough loss, Poirier seems to have one fight in mind that could pull him back into the Octagon. It's not a shot at the lightweight title, but a fiery matchup fans have been clamoring for – a fight with Nate Diaz.

Remember that time they were supposed to fight in 2018? Well, it seems Poirier's still down for it, and even says he'd sign a contract "today." So, what's the hold-up? Is this the fight that convinces Poirier to delay his retirement plans?

Poirier pumps the brakes on retirement

Dustin Poirier, known for his resilience and competitive spirit, shared his thoughts on fighting Nate Diaz. He said, “If it came around, if that was something that was a reality, I would 100% take the fight right now, sign a contract today. And Nate knows that because I’ve done it a few times.”

Despite his recent loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 302, Poirier isn’t ready to hang up his gloves just yet. He’s been contemplating retirement, but his willingness to face Diaz shows there’s still fire in him. Poirier revealed on The Anik & Florian Podcast that the fight almost happened before. However, negotiations fell through due to his hip injury.

Besides Diaz, Poirier has a shortlist of other high-profile opponents. UFC commentator Jon Anik asked him if he believes his next fight would be against one of these names. Poirier responded confidently, “100%. Yeah, if I do fight again, and when I do fight again, it'll be definitely one of those guys you just said.”

This list includes some of the biggest names in the sport:

Conor McGregor, the former two-division UFC Champion

Alexander Volkanovski, the former UFC Featherweight Champion

Justin Gaethje, the former 'BMF' Champion and former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion

Max Holloway, the 'BMF' Champion and former UFC Featherweight Champion

Charles Oliveira, the former UFC Lightweight Champion

Colby Covington, the former UFC Interim Welterweight Champion

Poirier’s readiness to fight any of these elite fighters shows his enduring passion for the sport. He might be considering retirement, but the right opportunity could bring him back to the octagon. Fans are eager to see which path Poirier will take next.

Poirier's previous views on facing Diaz

Not so long ago, Dustin Poirier spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour about switching to boxing . “Of course. Just a change of speed, a different training camp, just something different. I’ve been doing MMA for a while, and I still love the training camps and I love fighting. But to go to purely boxing, the training camp would be a lot less wearing on the body. No wrestling, no jiu-jitsu, it would be boxing, running, swimming. That would be fun stuff,” Poirier shared.

Poirier specifically mentioned Nate Diaz as a potential opponent. “I would box Nate [Diaz], I would box Nate. Either [MMA or boxing works for me], but I would rather [fight] Nate in boxing,” he said.

This potential fight is exciting, especially after Diaz's controversial win against Jorge Masvidal in a boxing match. Fans are eager to see if this long-awaited matchup will finally happen.

Will we see 'The Diamond' step into the octagon or the boxing ring one more time?