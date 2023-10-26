‘Similar to a kid getting USD 230 million’: Brady Quinn rebukes Deshaun Watson and his coach on social media

Brady Quinn, Deshaun Watson, and Watson's personal coach were recently seen in an online argument that soon took a controversial end. Brady Quinn took a dig at Deshaun Watson, later his personal coach became a part of this. Watson's private coach took Watson's side, and here's exactly how things went between the two:

Deshaun Watson's personal coach took his side and gave a solid to Brady Quinn

Fox Sports Radio shared a podcast clip on its X (formerly Twitter) account, in which Brady Quinn said, "Everyone with a medical opinion has cleared Deshaun Watson. The situation is almost similar to a kid getting a $230 million trust fund. You ask them to get a job and they have no incentive to do it."

The post came into the eyes of Deshaun Watson's private coach Quincy Avery, who reshared that post with his aggressive reply. Avery replied, "Brady, I'm a real. You don't know what the f--- you are talking bout, and sit behind a microphone gossiping like a little high school chick."

When Brady Quinn came across this reply, he decided to calm things down. He said, "Come talk anytime you want in person. Open invitation." The conversation didn't just end here but Quincy came forward replying to Quinn's reply.

Replying to Brady Quinn, Quincy Avery said, "I just saw you Saturday. I don't have anything I want to talk to you about. I'm telling you you are talking about things you don't know. Talking about another man who doesn't know you is weak." After this, a few more back-and-forth replies went through.

The aggressive conversation ended with Brady Quinn saying, "How about we massage this conversation and get it to a happy ending? Does that sound satisfactory?". Quincy didn't bother replying to Quinn after this and the conversation came to an end. Do you think Quincy and Quinn would have texted in person and sorted this?