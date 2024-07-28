Simone Biles Adds Another Historic Move to Her Legacy Despite Struggling With Calf Injury During Olympics Qualification; Fans in Awe

Simone Biles had a lot of pressure before Sunday's gymnastic qualifications at the Paris Olympics. Fans expected nothing short of excellence from the 27-year-old as she began her third Olympic campaign. Biles didn't disappoint.

The gymnastics superstar began her day with a 14.600 for her floor routine before moving on to her highly anticipated vault run. At this time, Biles executed the much-discussed Yurchenko double pike, also known as the Biles II.



A video of the extraordinarily difficult and historic talent is presently circulating on social media and with good cause.

Fans can’t believe what they witnessed after Simone Biles’ performance

Every fan now agrees on how great Simone Biles is. One fan wrote, “Simone Biles is the greatest athlete of all time! to do this normally is one thing, but to do the hardest vault ever while hurt? she’s insane! a next level competitor #Paris2024 #Olympics”



Another fan wrote, “My god. Simon Biles is a beast, y’all. Holy GOAT!!! “

Another fan felt motivated by Simone Biles as he wrote, “Today I am super happy to run 35 minutes at 27 years old without my lung coming out through some orifice. I come home and see 27-year-old Simone Biles also do somersaults in the air as if it were a piece of cake.” (translated quote original in Spanish)

One fan said he was “watching greatness”. The fan wrote, “There are many things we disagree on in this country. However, the one thing we can agree on is that watching Simone Biles is watching greatness.”

Advertisement

Another fan asked, “Can we all agree that Simone Biles is the absolute GOaT?”

Another fan wrote, “Just watched Simone Biles dominate the floor exercise at the Paris Olympics and I'm still in awe! Three years ago, I was heartbroken when she had to withdraw from Tokyo 2020 due to the 'twisties'. Now, she's back stronger than ever!”

Simone Biles got injured

Simone Biles made a dramatic return to Olympic competition on Sunday, overcoming a left calf injury to get her multiple-medal campaign off to a strong start.

The US superstar, looking to add to the four gold medals she earned in a stunning 2016 Rio Olympics campaign, looked to tweak her left calf while warming up for her second apparatus, the floor exercise.

It didn't stop her from soaring over her famous Yurchenko double pike vault -- now known as the Biles II -- which, despite a huge step back on landing, received a 9.4 for execution and a total of 15.800 points.

Advertisement

Also Read: Real Reason Why Simone Biles Skipped Paris 2024 Olympics Opening Ceremony Revealed