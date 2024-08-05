At the Women's Artistic Gymnastics finals on Monday, Simone Biles will conclude her 2024 Olympics journey by aiming for two gold medals: floor exercise and balance beam. But, she fell short as she came fifth on the balance beam and second on the floor as Rebecca Andrade outscored Simone Biles to win the Gold.

The Arena Bercy was filled with passion as Rebeca Andrade became the first Brazilian to win a gold medal in women's floor exercise with a score of 14.166. This is her sixth Olympic medal, making her the most decorated Brazilian athlete.

Simone Biles of Team USA also rallied from a bad balance beam performance earlier in the day to win silver, her 11th Olympic medal overall, with 14.133.

Biles' teammate Jordan Chiles took bronze with 13.766. It's her first individual Olympic gold, and the tears are falling.

The Floor final included a lot of Beyoncé music, with Andrade, Biles, and Jordan Chiles all tumbling to it. Rebecca Andrade finished the Olympics on a high note, tumbling like a pro and scoring 14.166.

Then came, China's Ou Yushan fell out of bounds on one of her tumbling passes, but she had a beautiful routine and scored 13.000. She focused on the artistic component of artistic gymnastics, but her lower acrobatic difficulty prevented her from scoring exceptionally well.

Advertisement

Alice D'Amato came next. She scored 13.600 almost taking the bronze from Jordan Chiles. She also won gold for her performance in balance beam.

Then came Biles. After falling in warm-ups on her trademark triple-twisting double backflip, Biles made the pass when it counted, but Rebeca Andrade took the floor gold. She had the most challenging routine in the field, but fell out of bounds twice and scored 14.133, behind Andrade by 0.033. Sabrina Voinea and Ana Barbosu, both Romanians, received 13.700 in their floor routines.

Biles won two Olympic bronze medals on beam and is a four-time world champion. The surer desired gold on the floor, where she had never lost an event final in a major international tournament throughout her lengthy career. Until Andrade defeated her to earn Gold.

If Biles had won both the beam and floor championships, she would have equaled the record for most Olympic gold medals by a female competitor in any discipline. She would have competed with legendary gymnast Larisa Latynina and swimmer Katie Ledecky.

Advertisement

Biles' gold medal in the vault on Sunday extended her total to seven. Michael Phelps is the most decorated Olympian in history, with 23 gold medals.

With this now Biles has to wait for 2028 when she will be part of her final Olympics to win more Gold.

Also Read: Simone Biles Denied 4th Gold by Alice D’Amato as She Finishes 5th in Balance Beam Finals at Paris Olympics