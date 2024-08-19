Simone Biles Cheers for NFL Husband Jonathan Owens in Perfectly Customized Jacket Before Dining Out Like an ‘Olympic F****** Champion’

Simone Biles had a fabulous outing when she marked her presence felt at the French Capital for the 2024 Summer Olympics. Moreover, she had the biggest support of her husband, Jonathan Owens as she competed with her Team USA mates.

Now, recently, the American gymnast had the opportunity to return the favor as Owens and his Chicago Bears were up against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 17. In a show of support, Biles made a statement of her own by donning a customized jacket during the game, mirroring the gesture of appreciation that Owens had previously made for her.

The 27-year-old wore a customized jacket that featured multiple black and white images of the Chicago Bears safety from his tenure with the Green Bay Packers. The images had Owens in his No. 34 Packers jersey. Moreover, she also opted for a black romper and bucket hat to complete her look.

Additionally, before the game began, Biles was spotted walking up and down the sidelines in a walking boot that she wears as a precautionary measure while recovering from a calf injury that she experienced during the first day of her third Olympic appearance.

It is important to highlight that Jonathan Owens played a full season with the Packers before signing a new deal with the Chicago Bears earlier this year in March. He was even granted some time off from his NFL training camp to attend Paris to support his wife in her gymnastic Olympic Games.

While Biles earned three gold medals and one silver medal for herself and Team USA, Owens’ recent matchup helped the Bears defeat the Bengals by 27-3. Shortly after this grand win, the pair went on to celebrate the joint victory celebration at a Chicago-based steakhouse, Maple & Ash restaurant.

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist then went on to share some amazing Instagram Stories and showed videos of celebratory drink toasts in addition to sharing some other pictures from their dining. As they received a warm welcome from the restaurant, the duo even posted with the restaurant's special custom menu reading: “Olympic F***ing Champion.”

While Biles truly enjoyed her time with her husband, she will soon need to return to her professional commitment. She will kick off the Gold Over America Tour on Sept. 16 in Oceanside, CA, with stops at 30 U.S. arenas, including Chicago on Sept. 29, coinciding with the Bears vs. Rams game. It thus remains to see how she fares as she competes in the tour.

