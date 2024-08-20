Simone Biles Claps Back at Criticism Over Customised Jonathan Owens Jacket With 2 Words

Simone Biles is queen for a reason, and she has repeatedly proved it to everyone about the same. Recently when she faced criticism on social media for wearing a customized jacket, she didn’t back down.

Instead, the American gymnast posted a series of pictures on her X account and further captioned it with a two-word message that displays her loyalty towards her husband Jonathan Owens’ current NFL squad, Chicago Bears.

Biles shared two pictures from the iconic stadium: one featuring her alone and another with her husband. While fans can still see her donning the jacket, this time she chose to keep any Packers logos on her jacket out of sight.

The 27-year-old gymnast took to X to share these pictures and wrote, “bear down.” Check out the post below:

It is worth mentioning that, on Saturday, August 17, Biles was at Soldier Field, offering unwavering support to her husband, Owens, and his team, the Chicago Bears, in their preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

During that time, she chose to don a black romper and a bucket hat in addition to a customized jacket that featured multiple black and white images of Owens in his No. 34 Packers jersey. The Chicago Bears safety has previously played a season with the Green Bay Packers in 2023.

While Biles tried to show support for Owens, her gesture unexpectedly placed her in the middle of one of the league's most intense rivalries. She received criticism from fans alike as she depicted the jacket of Owens’s current team’s NFC North rival.

Some sports enthusiasts even asked to strip Biles’ medals from her. This was considerable provided that the franchise allowed the 29-year-old player to skip a few of his NFL training sessions to attend the Paris Olympics and cheer for his wife as Biles made her third Olympic appearance.

Nevertheless, the gymnastic queen’s short and sweet message now must have made fans realize that she is supportive of her husband and that the fashion fumble was not done intentionally but out of love. After all, the pair have always supported each other through thick and thin.

In fact, when Biles recently added four new Olympic medals to her list of accolades, Owens made sure to not only cheer for her but also let her fans know how proud he is of her wife and her amazing gymnastic skills.

