Simone Biles Claps Back at Husband Jonathan Owens’ Backlash Over Olympics Gold Medal

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles fires back at critics who slammed her husband Jonathan Owens for wearing her gold medal, calling them "miserable" and urging them to stop making assumptions about their relationship.

Jonathan Owens faces backlash for wearing Simone Biles’ Olympic gold medal

After Team USA's victory in the all-around team event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Owens, a safety for the Chicago Bears, shared an Instagram post featuring himself wearing Biles' newly-won Olympic gold medal.

He captioned the picture with, “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat 😍🔥 Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it ❤️🤍💙”

While many fans celebrated the couple's joy, others criticized Owen for putting on a medal he hadn't personally earned.

The post, which has now garnered over a million likes, drew criticism from those who felt Owens was overshadowing his wife's accomplishments.

Simone Biles defends husband Jonathan Owens

As the backlash grew more and more on various social media platforms, Biles responded to defend her husband.

In a TikTok comment that has since gone viral, the gymnast wrote, "Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. So don't ever make assumptions."

She didn't stop there, adding, "Like y'all are so f***ing miserable. Leave us alone."

It is interesting to know that this isn't the first time the couple has faced public criticism.

In a previous incident, Owens received backlash for comments made during one of the Pivot podcast episodes where he suggested he was the "catch" in their relationship and admitted to not knowing who Biles was when they first met on a dating app.

Biles addressed these earlier controversies in an April 2024 in another podcast by Alex Cooper named Call her Daddy podcast , saying, "I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter, and everybody's like, 'Divorce this man, he's mean.' I'm like, he's the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on."

Jonathan Owens at the Paris Olympics

Throughout the Paris Olympics, Owens has been a constant presence, supporting Biles as she continues to make history.

Cameras have captured him taking detailed notes during her performances, a gesture many fans found endearing.

The medal photo, intended as a celebration of Biles' incredible achievements, inadvertently sparked a larger conversation about the dynamics of supportive relationships in the public eye.

Simone Biles wins her 10th Olympic Medal

Biles' performance in Paris has further cemented her status as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time.

Biles with a total of 10 Olympic medals, including seven golds, she has surpassed previous records and continues to push the boundaries of her sport.

The couple, who met during the COVID-19 pandemic and married in April 2023, it looks like they have been trying to navigate the challenges of their high-profile careers and relationship in the public spotlight.

One thing is clear, as the gymnastics star continues her Olympic journey, she does so with the full support of, as she puts it, ‘sweet’ husband.