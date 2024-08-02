Simone Biles Completes Her Redemption With Gold in All Around Finals at Paris Olympics 2024

Simone Biles has indeed been written down in history. Churning out the finest combinations of finesse, elegance, and skills, Biles is shining in golden glory at Paris 2024. In what seemed like an improbable task, Biles has made it a stark reality- Simone Biles is the Paris 2024 Olympics all-around champion!

Well, this statement sounds both surreal as well as emotional. Surreal because without Simone Biles, the world wouldn’t have known the true meaning of ‘coming back after being down in the dumps.’ And emotional, obviously, for her thousands of fans, who, along with her husband, Jonathan Owens, believed that Biles would ‘get back to where she was.’

And surely, Biles was unstoppable today. Going up on the vaults for the first rotation, Simone Biles toppled her arch rival, Rebeca Andrade’s 15.100, to score a dominating 15.766. However, this result was overturned in the second rotation as Andrade came back strongly to score 14.666 while Biles managed a mere 13.733. But that score was not enough to thwart the queen’s mental resilience. Biles came back strongly in the balance beam to notch up 14.566 to take her all-around total to 44.065. And in the last possible moment, Biles owned the floor to clinch the gold medal with an all-around total of an astounding 59.131. Rebeca Andrade ended up with 57.932 while Suni Lee, completed the podium with a bronze medal finish scoring 56.465.

Well, the signals were there. Right when Simone Biles donned the dazzling leotard at the World Championships in Antwerp. As clouds of doubts wrapped the gymnast, Biles leaped into a Yurchenko double pike, piercing the bubbles of negativity as she landed right in the middle, with all the darkness firmly muffled below her naked toes of determination.

The Core Hydration Classics and the US trials followed, and it was the same old story for Simone Biles. Storming into Paris, Biles made sure that the demons of Tokyo remained beheaded, casting them out into the apocalyptic abyss.

Beginning with the qualifiers, Biles never looked to be in any sort of doubt about what she wanted. In fact, Biles’ clarity about Team USA’s Olympic vision echoed during the US trials. She said, “This is definitely our redemption tour. I feel like we all have more to give.” Indeed, they gave it all. She gave it all. Scoring a total of 171.296, the USA were way ahead of their competitors.

And it was this very win that instilled that extra zeal within Biles and co. After all, it was not only herself that Biles was looking to redeem. While she was slapped with the ‘Quitter of the Year’ tag after Tokyo, other members of Team USA were also not spared.

Shockingly, with just days to go for the Olympics, Tokyo silver medalist gymnast Mykayla Skinner stunned the world. In what is now a deleted YouTube video, Skinner went on a rant about the entire Team USA women’s pool of gymnasts in Paris.

Skinner accused the gymnasts of low work ethic and lacking the required depth. The former Olympian also mentioned that modern coaches are bound to stray from aggressive training methods due to the SafeSport rules. She also pointed out that an aggressive training method was required to bring the best out of the gymnasts. This was utterly unacceptable as Skinner herself witnessed the mental trauma Simone Biles had to go through in Tokyo.

Moreover, allegations against the aggressive and abusive training methods in the Karolyi Ranch also depicted the mental stress young gymnasts had to go through. After these comments went viral, Skinner issued a public apology, stating that her statements were misinterpreted. Well, Skinner might have moved on, but the remarks seemed to leave Simone Biles with an invisible scar.

Fortunately for Biles and the world, instead of breaking down, the scar acted like ammunition to light up Biles’ zeal to reach the pinnacle of eliteness. Following Team USA’s golden triumph, Biles took to her Instagram and posted, “lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions” Simone Biles’ sly dig at MyKayla Skinner garnered support from the likes of Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jonathan Owens, Nastia Liukin, and many more.

And now, having conquered the all-around title once again, Simone Biles has relieved the stresses from everyone’s shoulders. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, was jotting down the scores like an anxious school kid. Nellie and Ronald Biles who agreed to be parents again after looking at the innocent face of baby Simone. Her family who went through with her pain for the last 3 years. And definitely, her innumerable fans worldwide who waited with bated breaths for this day to see the auspicious crowning of the modern-day gymnastics QUEEN. August 1, 2024, will go down in history as the day when Simone Biles won, Paris won, the Olympics won, and most importantly, SPORTS won.

