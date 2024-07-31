Simone Biles Cryptic Tweet About Getting Blocked Sends Fans Frenzy: ‘Mykayla Skinner Come Outside You Little Trumpy’

Simone Biles celebrated Team USA's amazing gold medal victory at the 2024 Olympics on social media, but her choice of words ignited controversy in the gymnastics community as she appeared to be disparaging another Olympic winner whose remarks caused a storm of criticism this summer.

After taking first place in the women's gymnastics all-around team final on Tuesday, Biles posted pictures of the "Golden Girls" team, as they called themselves, clutching the American flag. Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera were on the squad.

"Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions," she captioned the post.



Shortly after publishing her post, Biles posted another tweet that might be related to her continuing struggle with a former Olympic colleague. She wrote, “oop I’ve been blocked”

Fans come in support of Simone Biles

After the incident, many fans came in support of Simone Biles. One fan wrote, “you own her”



Another fan wrote, “LMFAOOOOOOOOOOO God I love Simone so much”

Another fan wrote, “I stan!!!”

This fan wrote, “jealousy is a bad look on her”

Another fan wrote, “Simone, you can't help being the GOAT hey? You did that”

Another fan wrote, “You’re the GOAT, no one blocks the GOAT.”

Another fan called out to her and said, “ come outside you little trumpy. We just wanna talk”

What is the controversy between Simone Biles and Mykyla Skinner?

Biles' statements appear to allude to a comment made by Olympic winner MyKayla Skinner, who ignited outrage with a now-deleted YouTube video.

In her video, Skinner, who replaced Simone Biles at the Tokyo Olympics after she left out due to the twisties, commented on what she called a lack of "talent" and "depth" in the next gymnastics fields.

"Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn't like what it used to be," she said. "Just notice like, I mean, obviously a lot of girls don't work as hard."

"The girls just don't have the work ethic," Skinner continued, referring to the U.S. Center for SafeSport, a nonprofit group dedicated to ending abuse in sports. "And it's hard too because of SafeSport. Like, coaches can't get on athletes and they have to be really careful what they say."

Biles replied to Skinner's statement immediately after she made it. While she did not mention Skinner by name, she commented on Threads on July 3, "Not everyone needs a mic and a platform." Skinner apologized for the remarks saying they were "misinterpreted" or "misunderstood."

