Simone Biles Denied 4th Gold by Alice D’Amato as She Finishes 5th in Balance Beam Finals at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles was denied a golden sweep. The famous American gymnast entered Monday having won gold medals in every final she competed in at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but she failed to make the podium in the balance beam final.

The 27-year-old finished sixth with a 13.100, tied with her American colleague Suni Lee, who also fell during her routine. For the first time since 2000, an American failed to make the women's balance beam podium.

Italy's Alice D'Amato won gold with a 14.366, China's Zhoi Yaquin got bronze with a 14.100, and Manila Esposito of Italy grabbed bronze with a 14.000.

Biles, who won bronze medals on the beam at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, aimed to become the first three-time Olympic medalist in the sport.

She entered having won gold in vault, all-around, and team finals in Paris. With ten overall Olympic medals, she needs one more top-three result to equal Czechoslovakia's Vera Caslavska for second-most by a female gymnast in Olympic history, trailing only Larisa Latynina (18 for the Soviet Union).

Biles started the race tied with Allyson Felix for third-most gold medals among US women, trailing only Katie Ledecky (9) and Jenny Thomson (8). Latynina, who participated from 1956 to 1964, holds the most Olympic gold medals won by a woman, with nine.

Biles still has an opportunity to add to her medal tally in Paris when she participates in the floor exercise at 8:23 a.m. ET/5:23 a.m. PT on E!, Peacock, and NBCOlympics. Biles won gold in the event in the 2016 Olympics but had to withdraw three years ago in Tokyo to focus on her mental health. Biles has not ruled out competing in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, when she would be 31 years old.

All medals Simone Biles has won as of 5:29 PM (IST) on August 5, 2024

Olympics Medal Format 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Vault 2024 Paris Olympics Gold All-Around 2024 Paris Olympics Gold Team 2020 Tokyo Olympic Silver Team 2020 Tokyo Olympic Bronze Balance Beam 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Floor 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Balance Beam 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Vault 2016 Rio Olympics Gold All-Around 2016 Rio Olympics Gold Team

