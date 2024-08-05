Simone Biles Fall in Balance Beam Finals at Paris Olympics Leaves Fans in Shock: ‘Question the Beam Itself’

Simone Biles failed to win a medal in the balance beam final at the Olympics in Paris on Monday after slipping off during her performance, leaving the star gymnast dejected.

Biles scored 13.100 and finished sixth overall in the final. Her Olympic medal count will stay at ten as she prepares for the last event of the Paris Olympics, the floor exercise, where she is considered a favorite for gold.

Biles won bronze medals in the balancing beam at both Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. Her teammate Suni Lee (13.100) did not win a medal either after falling throughout her routine.

Lee has six Olympic medals in total, two of which are on uneven bars, however she has never won an individual balance beam medal. The balancing beam was her final event at the 2024 Paris Olympics, and she won three additional medals in a victorious tournament.

Alice D'Amato of Italy won the gold medal with a score of 14.366. China's Yaqin Zhou got silver with a score of 14.100, while Italy's Manila Esposito took bronze with a score of 14.000.

Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, who won gold on the balance beam in the Tokyo Olympics, failed to medal in Paris.

Fans & pundits alike can’t believe that they saw Simone Biles falling from balance beam. BBC Sports team on their X posted, “I don't think we've ever seen Simone Biles fall off the beam at a major championship."

Another fan wrote, “When gymnasts including Simone Biles fall off the beam, you seriously have to question the beam itself”

This fan was in disbelief as she wrote, “I have never ever seen Simone Biles fall off beam in any international competition... oh my god.... you can tell there is sth in the air cause every gymnast today has either fallen off or had a huge adjustment”

Another fan stood up in support of Biles but with a huge question mark as he wrote, “"Anatomy of a Fall. Simone Biles IS THE 🐐. But even 🐐's have tough moments. Biles is forced to dismount on the balance beam and ends up in 5th place. She has ONE MORE EVENT - and it is one of her best - floor exercise. Will she get gold?”

Another fan questioned the Olympic committee as she wrote, “I need some explanation with Simone Biles note…I mean, the Chinese gymnasts also fall like Simone but she have a medal and Simon not… “



Another fan wrote, “I just feel like even with Simone Biles’ fall on beam, her score should’ve been higher. Her routine one was one of the best and her fall really wasn’t that bad. But who am I? I think she could’ve easily still gotten a medal”

Simone Biles earned a 13.100, with a difficulty score of 6.200, an execution score of 7.200, and a penalty of -0.3. Simone slid off the beam during her performance, which had a huge influence on her final score.

