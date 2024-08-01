Simone Biles’ Fan Zac Efron Is Back To Support Gymnastics ‘GOAT’ Ahead Of Individual All Around Paris Olympics Finals

Simone Biles is admired by Zac Efron, and it’s not a mystery to anyone. In case you forgot, during Simone's 2016 Rio Olympics competition, the 36-year-old actor and the gymnast exchanged a viral message. They showed their liking for each other on social media before finally meeting in person.

Eight years later, Efron continues to cheer on Biles' gold medal victory in the women's gymnastics squad for Team USA, even though he is not physically present.

Efron posted on his Instagram story, "So incredibly proud of you @simonebiles," in which he shared a Team USA post that explained how Biles was the oldest U.S. women's gymnast to win an Olympic gold medal at age 27.

Efron used three emojis to express his admiration: hands making a heart shape, a gold medal, and a goat. These emojis highlighted his belief, shared by many others, that she is among the greatest gymnasts of all time.

When Team USA won the gold medal in the women's gymnastics team final at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the 27-year-old gymnast made Olympic history. With eight Olympic medals to her credit, Simone Biles is now the most decorated gymnast in American history—and she still has opportunities to widen her lead.

Long before she traveled to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, Simone Biles was already considered the GOAT in gymnastics. After the United States women's gymnastics team won the gold medal in the team event, Biles' Olympic medal count reached eight. Biles still has four more events scheduled in Paris, which means she will have four more chances to add to her medal collection. This is just the beginning for her.

Simone Biles led Team USA to their first gold in the women's gymnastics team competition since 2016. Biles' amazing floor routine, featuring her signature moves, Biles I and Biles II, was the standout moment of the team's win. Despite a couple of minor mistakes, including stepping out of bounds twice, she still scored an impressive 14.666, securing the team's first place finish. Her teammates, Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles, all delivered exceptional performances that complemented her own.

She is competing in her third Olympics, this time in Paris. In Rio 2016, Biles won four gold medals and one bronze. In Tokyo, she competed in a reduced capacity because of her mental health issues, but she still managed to add two silver and one bronze to her collection.

