Simone Biles' Friendship With Both Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian Explored

Simone Biles created history by becoming the first woman to clinch a double Olympic all-around gold medal. But en route to her Paris journey, Biles received the love and support of the entire nation. From notable personalities to fans, everybody wanted Biles to complete her unfinished story from Tokyo. Surprisingly, social media and internet sensation Kim Kardashian and renowned singer Taylor Swift also featured in the coveted list.

Before the Olympics, Biles uploaded some of her playful pictures on Instagram, captioning them as, “mood because it’s Olympic week.” While the US gymnast queen received a plethora of wishes, one among them stood out in particular. It was on the day of the Olympic Opening Ceremony that Kim Kardashian showed his support with three emojis of the US national flag.

Kim Kardashian has always been appreciative of Simone Biles’ antics on the gymnastics floor. Back in 2016, the duo strengthened their bond of friendship online when Kim Kardashian stated that North was trying to copy Biles’ moves on the floor. Replying to the tweet, Biles stated that North would need a Simone Biles customized mini leotard.

But Kardashian was not the only celebrity fan of Simone Biles. At the US Olympic trials, Simone Biles performed her floor routine with Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready for it’. While Biles clinched the top spot, her routine left not only the fans but also the maker of the song enchanted. Following the conclusion of the trials, Taylor Swift took to her X account to praise Simone Biles. She wrote, “Watched this so many times and still unready.”

Advertisement

Swift and Biles’ friendship started way back in 2016. Wishing the US women’s gymnastics team luck, Biles and Swift first came face to face at a Super Bowl Party in 2017. While the duo kept a good rapport with Swift, it was the singer’s vocal support towards Biles after her Tokyo fiasco that strengthened the bond between them.

Plagued by the criticisms, Swift’s unwavering support gave a lot of confidence to Simone Biles in clawing her way back to the top. Later in 2021, Simone Biles extended her gratitude towards Taylor Swift by presenting her with the Gracie Grand Award virtually. And coming into Paris, Biles had the best wishes from her good old friend Taylor.

Simone Biles turns the best wishes into her strength in Paris

Surely, the wishes did not seem to go in vain. Competing at the Team finals, there were some concerns regarding Simone Biles having a niggle on her calf. But she battled through the pain to put up a composed performance, steering the USA to an Olympic gold medal in gymnastics after 2016.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Paris Olympics 2024: Major Update on Simone Biles’ Calf Injury From Coach Cecile Landi Ahead of Artistic Gymnastics All-Around Finals

However, Biles was not done yet. It was the all-around final that was left to be conquered. While Biles did end up with a G.O.A.T locket post her triumph, the route to her victory was less than a thriller.

Right from the first rotation, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade was threatening to dethrone the queen. When Biles saw Andrade score 15.100 in the vaults, she knew that she had to come up with something special. Thus, despite having no plans of attempting the Yurchenko double pike, Biles went for it and nailed it with a 15.766 score. But Andrade was right back in the lead with Biles getting a moderate 13.733 on the uneven bars. In fact, Biles ended up third after Rotation 2 after which she decided to power through.

Showing exceptional talent of the highest order, Biles recorded 14.566 and 15.066 on the balance beam and floor to secure her 6th Olympic gold medal.

Advertisement