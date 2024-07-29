Simone Biles' Height Trends After Old PIC With Shaquille O’Neal Goes Viral Again

Simone Biles is recently trending on the internet search boxes. Other than her heroic comeback performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, it was her height against the basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal that caught her fans’ attention.

During the qualification rounds, Biles earned spots in four out of the five individual finals, and the American team had two gymnasts in all events except the uneven bars final.

Simone Biles' photo with Shaquille O’Neal goes viral

Simone Biles' height has once again become a trending topic after an old photo of her standing next to Shaquille O'Neal during the 2017 Super Bowl LI resurfaced, attracting widespread attention on social media ahead of the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony.

The picture, originally taken in Houston, Texas, captured the stark contrast in height between the 4-foot-8 Biles and the towering 7-foot-1 Shaq, sparking amazement and admiration from fans. The image, revived by DraftKings, evoked nostalgia among her die hard fans despite her petite stature.

In response to the resurfaced photo, numerous fans took to social media to express their astonishment at Simone Biles' athleticism, emphasizing her ability to dominate her sport despite her small frame. Many pointed out that Biles, standing next to the towering Shaq, demonstrated tremendous skill and agility, with some fans humorously noting that she could perform flips and twists over his head.

The photo prompted lighthearted and enthusiastic reactions, with some social media users highlighting the astounding height difference between the two athletes.

Simone Biles shows promising efforts at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles is breaking records at the Paris Olympics, showcasing her incredible talent and dominance in women's gymnastics. With qualifications in four out of the five individual finals, Biles has proven herself to be a true fighter on the international stage.

Her exceptional performance in the all-around qualifying round, where she posted the highest score of 59.566 points, positions her as the heavy favorite to claim her second Olympic title, a feat achieved by only two women before her. Biles' consistent display of skill and expertise continues to set her apart as a gymnastics icon.

Not only did Biles excel in the all-around event, but she also secured top qualifications in vault and floor exercise, highlighting her versatility and proficiency across multiple disciplines within gymnastics. Her prowess extends to the balance beam, where she earned a second-place qualification.

Despite the challenges posed by the two-per-country rule, which impacted her teammate Jordan Chiles as well, Biles' has more responsibility to fulfill the hopes of her fans.

