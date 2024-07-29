Who Is Simone Biles’ Husband? 7 Things to Know About Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is a four-time Olympic gold medalist. The 27-year-old American gymnast is leading the way for her nation at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She stunned the world by clinching four gold medals and one bronze at the 2016 Olympics. Biles withdrew from multiple events after winning a silver and a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics, citing personal reasons.

Biles returned to professional competition in August last year. She took her World Championship gold medal count to 23, winning four gold medals in Antwerp. The ninth-most decorated female Olympic gymnast is in a relationship with Jonathan Owens. Here’s everything you need to know about the gymnast’s husband.

Who is Simone Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens?

Jonathan Owens was born on July 22, 1995, in St. Louis, Missouri. He played high school football for Christian Brothers College High School. Owens completed his college education at the Missouri State Western University.

Owens was second-team all-conference as a senior. He earned the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association academic honor roll every year during his college days. He was named the Male Student-Athlete of the Year in his final year at MSW University.

How tall is Simone Biles’ husband?

Jonathan Owens stands tall at 5 feet 11 inches. The 29-year-old weighs around 210 lbs.

How did Jonathan Owens meet Simone Biles?

Biles and Owens met on the Raya dating app in 2020. The gymnast told WSJ magazine that Owens seemed cute to her. They started chatting after Biles saw that he lived in Houston. The pair started hanging out a couple of weeks later.

Owens went on a lake trip with the Biles, which led to the couple spending more time together. The COVID-19 pandemic allowed them to know each other better. “It created our bond and made it stronger,” Owens confessed in Biles’ docuseries.

What does Jonathan Owens do for a living?

Jonathan Owens is an American football player in the NFL. The Cardinals signed him as an undrafted free agent after the 2018 NFL draft. His rookie season couldn’t begin as he was put on the injury reserve after tearing his ACL.

Owens was transferred to the Texans in September 2019. He finally made his debut on November 21, 2019, against the Colts. Jonathan started only two games out of the 14 he played in his first three seasons with the franchise. However, he showed his potential in his final season, starting all 17 games for the Colts. His 125 tackles were the second most in the squad.

The NFL safety signed a contract with the Packers in May last year. He started 11 of the team's 17 games. Owens recorded 74 tackles, one sack, and one forced fumble and recovered a fumble for a touchdown.

Jonathan Owens agreed on a two-year deal with the Bears in March. It will be his fourth team in his seven-year-long career.

When did Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles get married?

Owens and Biles announced their engagement on February 15, 2022, after dating for nearly two years. The couple got married twice. They officially married in the United States on April 22, 2023, at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston.

It was followed by a destination wedding in Mexico. Owens and Biles married again on May 6, 2023, in Cabo.

Did Simon Biles have a baby with Jonathan Owens?

Simon Biles and Jonathan Owens have been married for over a year now. But, the couple doesn’t have any children yet. Biles recently answered a fan that she wants to have two or three children.

What is Jonathan Owens' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Jonathan Owens’ net worth is $2 million. He can earn $8 million by 2025 if he completes his contract with the Bears. Biles’ net worth is reported to be $16 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonathan Owens negotiated with the Bears to be able to leave the training camp to cheer for Biles. “The Olympics were coming up, and you know who my wife is,” Owens had said. He told the Bears that he would really appreciate it if he could go to support his wife.

Owens admitted that it’s nerve-wracking to watch Biles compete. “I’m just holding my breath,” he said. The NFL star revealed that he keeps a paper to calculate everything because he can’t wait.