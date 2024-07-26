Simone Biles Husband Jonathan Owens Praises Chicago Bears for Letting Him Miss NFL Camp to Support Gymnastics GOAT

Simone Biles is in Paris, all set to make her third Olympics appearance after first making her debut in 2016 at Rio and then getting selected for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. While the American gymnast has received immense love from her fans in her quest for more medals, her husband, Jonathan Owens, is also there to offer his unwavering support.

The Chicago Bears player requested some days off from his ongoing NFL training camp to fly to the French Capital and cheer for his wife. Since the permission has been granted now, Owens went on to praise his team for being really cool and for allowing him to miss some practice sessions to support Biles.

Jonathan Owens hails Chicago Bears for letting him go to Paris to support wife Simone Biles

Owens joined the Chicago Bears earlier this year on a two-year contract. When signing, he and his agent had already informed the team about the possibility of Owens needing to travel to Paris to support the gymnastic GOAT for her Olympic games.

Surprisingly, the team supported his decision and granted him to miss seven practices of his ongoing camp. Owens will thus practice on Monday (July 29) before heading to Paris and is expected to return to camp on August 3rd. Moreover, he will also skip the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game against the Texans on August 1.

Additionally, when asked about the same, Coach Matt Eberflus said they were allowing Owens to go because they respect the Olympics. He continued (via Chicago Tribune): “That is a big deal. And he’s just supporting the one he loves the most. And I think that’s so cool that he gets to do that. We welcome that, and it’s going to be awesome. Go USA.”

This is considerable since Owens has also shared that his teammates are all fans of gymnastics. They have even asked him to bring some souvenirs when he returns.

Simone Biles sent birthday wishes to Jonathan Owen on his 29th birthday

Just a few days ago, on July 22, Owens turned 29. Although the couple couldn’t be together on his birthday, Biles made sure to share a heartwarming note for her husband, all the way from Paris. She took her Instagram account to post a birthday wish while also expressing her desire to celebrate the day with him.

The 27-year-old posted a bunch of photographs of the duo, who were spotted twinning in white outfits. Now, as Owens prepares to fly to Paris, the couple will have the chance to see each other while he roots for Biles.

