Simone Biles’ Husband NFL Star Jonathan Owens’ ‘Odd’ Behavior With Wife’s Olympic Gold Medal Sparks Fans Outrage

Simone Biles recently clinched her fifth gold medal at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Not only did she make her nation proud but also stole the hearts of fans with her exceptional performance at the Bercy Arena.

However, sports enthusiasts were quite upset to see Biles' husband, Jonathan Owens, wearing the gymnast's medal on Tuesday night. Let's have a look at the Chicago Bears Safety’s Instagram post and what fans have to say about it!

A closer look into Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ ‘odd’ behavior with wife’s Olympic gold medal

Jonathan Owens recently took some time off from his training camp to support his wife, Simone Biles, during her participation in the Olympics. When she won gold, the 29-year-old NFL star promptly shared a celebratory post on Instagram.

Owens was seen posing with his wife as he wore the yellow metal around his neck and wrote: “Witnessing history every time you step on the mat - Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful I was there to see it.”

Check the post below:

Shortly after the post went public, sports buffs went on to post several negative comments. One fan wrote; “But why are you wearing it? How odd.”

Another user commented; “That's Simone's gold medal you're holding, not yours my guy.”

Lastly, a fan remarked; “There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately”

Here are some other comments:

“why he holding it like he won it.”

“You do realize that is not your medal… right? This is giving military wife vibes.”

“Congratulations to Mrs.Owens!!”

Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that Owens has shown immense support for his wife right from the time when it was announced that she made it to the Paris Olympics. Moreover, recently, he even wore a customized t-shirt to cheer for Biles.

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens arrived in Paris wearing a customized T-shirt

Owens took some time off from his NFL camp, only to reach Paris on time to support Biles exactly on time when she and Team USA fared decently to win a gold medal. During the event, he donned a fantastic custom t-shirt.

Owens was seen wearing a white t-shirt that had "Paris Olympics" written on it. The t-shirt also featured Biles' name along with a few pictures of her. This sweet gesture mesmerized not only Biles but also all their fans.

