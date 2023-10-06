Simone Biles leads USA to historic seventh-straight title; How many medals has she won in her career so far?

Simone Biles became a golden part of American history by bringing gold in the World Gymnastics Championship, for her country. Battling with career uncertainties and injuries, Simone Biles marched through victory, with a score of 167.729. However, this is not the first medal of Simone Biles's career. Keep reading to know how many medals she won in her career, other than the recent one.

How many medals does Simone Biles have?

In total Simone Biles has 38 medals, out of which 7 are from the Olympic games. She won four gold medals in the 2016 Olympics, one silver medal in the 2020 Olympics, and two bronze medals in the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. Simone Biles has a total of 22 medals from the World Championship, which is a huge number. Out of her total medals in World Championship, 19 are Gold.

In the World Championship, Simone Biles also earned three silver medals that she earned in the years 2013, 2014, and 2018. Moreover, she also has a total of three bronze medals that the athlete earned in the 2013, 2015, and 2018 World Championships. Talking about the Pacific Rim Championship, she earned two gold medals in the year 2016. Not just that, in the All-Around World Cup event of the FIG World Cup, she obtained the first position twice and the second position once.