Simone Biles Makes Big Announcement About Calf Injury and How It Feels to Be Back on Olympic Stage After Tokyo Debacle

When Simone Biles stepped into Paris for the ongoing Olympics Gymnastic Games, she was expected to make wonders at the French capital. She did exactly the same and earned four medals including three gold and one silver during her recent outing.

However, during her first event at the Olympics, she also dealt with a calf injury that was closely monitored throughout the week. Additionally, she landed awkwardly during warmups before her floor routine on the final day of the competition.

Thus fans alike were worried about her injury and overall health. Now that the competition has concluded, she recently updated everyone on her calf injury, mentioning that it is still a bit sore.

Biles has now said during an interview with NBC Sports; “The calf is good. It’s just precautionary, making sure, because we still have tour after this to heal up and all of that stuff. So, just a little bit of soreness.”

She further acknowledges how an athlete is ready for whatever comes along their way, be it pain or pleasure. It is important to note that during the floor event, the 27-year-old athlete went straight to her coaches, and had her calf taped up, only to later win the silver medal.

However, this was not the first time that Biles had to face issues with her health during the Olympics participation. At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, she had to withdraw from the multi-sports event owing to a psychological condition Twisties.

Nonetheless, now that she is back to what she calls her Redemption Tour, she made sure to show her greatest skills to the fans worldwide. Right after she finished her campaign at the quadrennial event, she went on to express how she was full of emotions, describing the journey as filled with proud, happy, and bittersweet moments.

Simone Biles said on NBC TODAY; “I think I was just so full of emotion and I finally released all of that. I was so proud, happy, bittersweet that the journey’s over. It’s so crazy, it happened to quick. My third Olympics!”

Biles even gave fans hope that she might return to the next Olympics which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles in 2028.

Lastly, she disclosed how she wants to be remembered for being “someone who loved the sport, had fun doing it, and was just authentically herself.” Indeed, Biles' dedication to the sport has been truly remarkable, and fans eagerly anticipate seeing her perform brilliantly in future competitions.

