Simone Biles Might Miss Out on Husband Jonathan Owens’ NFL Games in Upcoming Season for THIS Reason

Simone Biles recently opened up about why she might not be as present at her husband Jonathan Owens' NFL games this season. The Olympic gold medalist was seen cheering him on during a preseason game for the Chicago Bears last weekend. However, her busy schedule may keep her away from future games.

Jonathan Owens plays as a defensive back for the Chicago Bears. He has been a significant part of Biles' life, and she has been a supportive partner. However, Biles revealed in a recent TikTok video that her own commitments are about to ramp up.

Here is the reason why Simone Biles will be missing Jonathan Owens’ games

Those commitments are making it difficult for her to attend many of Owens' games. “I’m not sure how many games I’ll be able to make because, in a few weeks, we go on tour,” Biles explained.

ALSO READ: Who Is Simone Biles’ Biological Father? All About Kelvin Clemons

She went on to mention that she would be hosting the Gold Over America Tour. It's a gymnastics extravaganza featuring performances by top Olympic gymnasts. They include Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, Hezly Rivera, Paul Juda, Frederick Richard, Brody Malone, and others.

The Gold Over America Tour is set to begin on September 16 and will continue through November 3. It will cover 32 cities across the United States. The tour will kick off in Oceanside, California, and conclude in Detroit, Michigan. Notably, the tour will stop in Chicago on September 29. It is on the same day the Bears are scheduled to play the Rams, giving Biles a chance to possibly catch that game.

Advertisement

Owens is gearing up for his sixth NFL season and his first with the Chicago Bears. He signed a two-year contract with the team in March. Before joining the Bears, Owens spent the 2023 season with the Green Bay Packers.

Biles made a nod to his previous team by donning a personalized jacket. It featured elements of his time with the Packers during a preseason game at Soldier Field. That’s where the Bears faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals. The jacket sparked some debate among NFL fans. It created an intense rivalry between the Bears and the Packers. Despite the chatter, Biles seemed unfazed. She confidently shared a series of photos on Instagram where she proudly modeled the jacket.

While her schedule might prevent her from attending every game, Biles' support for Owens is unwavering. The couple, who married last year, have consistently shown deep respect and admiration for each other. They managed to maintain their relationship despite their demanding careers.

Advertisement

Standing at just 4-foot-8, Biles has had a remarkable few weeks herself. She won four Olympic medals. They included three golds at the Paris Olympics. She claimed the top spot in the team event, the individual all-around final, and the vault competition. Additionally, she earned a silver medal in the floor exercise final. Which brings her total Olympic medal count to an impressive 11.

Jonathan Owen, on the other hand, came in support of Simone Biles

Owens, 29, has been equally supportive of Biles throughout her career. Earlier this month, he was granted permission by the Bears to travel to Paris to cheer her on during the Olympics. His presence in Paris underscored the strong connection the couple shares, even as they each pursue high-profile careers in sports.

Also read: Simone Biles Claps Back at Criticism Over Customised Jonathan Owens Jacket With 2 Words

As the NFL season approaches, Owens and the Chicago Bears are set to open their regular season with a game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 8. Meanwhile, Biles will be preparing for the Gold Over America Tour. It will take her across the country, delighting fans and showcasing the extraordinary talent of her fellow gymnasts. Though she might not be in the stands for many of Owens' games, her support for him is clear, as they both continue to achieve greatness in their respective fields.

Advertisement

The couple's journey reflects a balance of love, dedication, and commitment to their careers. While Biles is set to inspire audiences across the nation with her gymnastics tour, Owens will be focused on making an impact on the field with the Bears. Despite their hectic schedules, their bond remains strong, and their mutual support continues to be a cornerstone of their relationship.