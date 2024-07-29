Simone Biles’ Mother Trolls Snoop Dogg Over Unforgetful 2010 Encounter When He Blew Off Gymnastics Queen

Simone Biles’ mother Nellie Biles is in Paris to cheer on her daughter as the American gymnast looks forward to adding some more gold. Nellie also appeared on The Today Show where she shared that she and Biles first met Snoop Dogg back in 2010.

In talks with Hoda Kotb, she further disclosed that the rapper blew them off during that time. Let’s check out the entire incident and what Nellie has to say!

Simone Biles’ mother trolls Snoop Dogg over unforgetful 2010 encounter

During the open ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Nellie went on to talk about their first encounter with Snoop Dogg in New York City in 2010. Kotb initially pointed out the topic of the meet, and Snoop insisted Nellie shed light on it.

Right after this, Nellie explained how she and Simone Biles met the 52-year-old rapper at Time Squares in NYC. She even disclosed that they requested him for a picture but the rapper just blew off the mother-daughter duo.

Nellie said (via New York Post); “I will never forget that we met you in Times Square. 2010. And you said—’cause we asked for a picture—two minutes. One, two, and you were gone.”

Snoop quickly laughed at it before they switched the topic. It is worth mentioning that this incident occurred before the four-time gold medalist began her Junior Elite career in 2011.

Furthermore, in the same show, Biles’ mother also explained that the 27-year-old chose not to attend the Olympic opening ceremony because she wanted to rest before the actual competition began.

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are set to create history at Paris Olympics

Simone Biles and Suni Lee are both very talented gymnasts. While Biles has secured all-around gold at the Rio Olympics, Lee has clinched it at the Tokyo Games. Now, during their Paris appearance, both athletes are going to face off in the individual all-around final on Tuesday, July 30.

This is going to be incredible as this will be the first time in Olympic history that two of its former all-around champions will compete against each other in a final. It should be noted that during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics, Biles performed exceptionally well and earned not just 59.566 points, but also topped the all-around standings.

Meanwhile, Suni Lee took the third position as she recorded 56.132 points on Sunday, July 28. Now, it remains to see how both the athletes will fare when they compete against each other.

