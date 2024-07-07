Simone Biles Moved By Husband Jonathan Owens’ Heartwarming Gesture As Gymnastics Queen Gears Up For Paris 2024

Simone Biles is all set to represent Team USA for the upcoming Olympics, scheduled to take place later this month in Paris. Her husband, Jonathan Owens, is cheering the gymnastics queen on every step, offering her unwavering support.

Owens has already taken some time off from his training camp with the Chicago Bears only to fly to Paris to be Biles’ biggest cheerleader. On top of that, he recently made another heartwarming gesture for the American gymnast that will surely melt everyone's heart.

Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens’ heartwarming gesture ahead of Olympics

Simone Biles' heart melted over her husband's latest display of affection. She quickly went on to share an Instagram story, showing her husband's new tattoo, and also captioned it with a few emojis. The tattoo in her story shows a cursive “S” on Owens’ left ring finger, which is the initial of Biles’ first name.

This sweet gesture from the Bear's safety comes days before Biles’ Olympics participation to demonstrate to his wife some love and support. The 27-year-old got automatic qualification for the Paris Olympics after her strong showing at the U.S. Olympic gymnastics trials.

A few days ago, Owens also shared an Instagram story, congratulating Biles for her third trip to the Olympics and expressing how proud he is of her. Moreover, he confirmed that he will be joining the four-time gold medalist for her upcoming tournament.

Currently, Biles is the oldest player on the roster for her way to France. However, she has already performed her best during the 2016 Rio Olympics which saw her bagged four gold medals. With this unwavering support from her husband and all her fans, she may achieve something similar even this time around.

A closer look at Simone Biles’ 2016 Rio Olympics participation

At just 27 years of age, Simone Biles has won the hearts of many with her impressive gymnastic skills. She made her Olympics debut in 2016 Rio and alongside her team, she earned 8.209 points clear of Russia and China to win the title.

Biles won four gold medals including team, all-around, vault, and floor during her participation at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The six-time World all-around champion, however, withdrew herself from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to focus on her mental health.

Nevertheless, since she is back in action now, fans can anticipate top-tier performances from Biles at the upcoming Paris Olympics.

