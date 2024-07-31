Simone Biles Nails Hardest Vault in the World During All Around Finals; Sends Serena Williams, Michael Phelps, and More Wild

Simone Biles has always impressed her fans with whatever she does when she takes to the floor. Today, during the ongoing Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final event, the 27-year-old athlete once again nailed the hardest vault in the world, just like she did during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics on Sunday, July 28.

It was a star-studded event, with athletes from various domains present to witness Biles perform at her best. Let's delve into more details on how Biles impressed everyone with her form during the event.

Simone Biles nailed the hardest vault in the world at the ongoing Olympics

Simone Biles made the headlines once again as today's competition began at 11:15 a.m. CT. She turned in an incredible 14.900 score on her vault despite recently suffering a calf injury.

However, this is not the first time she hit a vault during the ongoing Olympics. She scored 14.800 with a 5.600 difficulty, 9.200 execution, and no penalties during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Qualifying event.

An X user, Massimo, took to the X to share the update and wrote:

“Simone Biles was the first woman to perform the 'hardest vault in world.' She hit a Yurchenko double pike during the artistic gymnastics at the Olympic Games.”

While Biles displayed incredible form today, fans were mesmerized by her stunts. Moreover, her husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens, who took some time off from his NFL training camp, was seen rooting for the gymnast. Several other athletes, including Serena Williams and Michael Phelps, were also present visiting the Bercy Arena in Paris, France.

It is important to note that after three rotations, Team USA was three and a half points clear at the top with 129.131 in total. Then, another piece of news came in, stating that Simone Biles did exactly what was expected of her!

Simone Biles secured gold for Team USA in the gymnastics team final

When Biles reached the French capital for the Paris Olympics, fans already knew she would add more gold to her name. The American gymnast earned a gold medal during the Women’s Artistic Gymnastics Team Final event today with a rocking performance in the final floor exercise.

Biles also scored 14.900 on vault, 14.400 on uneven bars, and 14.366 on balance beam. Her form made Team USA earn 171.296 points. Not just that, Biles’ fifth gold medal now ties her with Anton Heida for the American gymnast record.

