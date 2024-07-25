Simone Biles Nails Yurchenko Double Pike in Podium Training Ahead of Paris 2024; Leaves Fans Amazed: ‘Blessed to Witness Her’

Simone Biles is returning for her third Olympics in Paris, and she appears to be more than ready to demonstrate why she is regarded as the GOAT of a sport that will undoubtedly be one of the Summer Games' main magnets.

Biles and the rest of the United States women's team practiced in Paris on Thursday, with gymnastics contests beginning on Sunday and continuing practically every day next week. Cameras captured Biles, who withdrew from the team finals at the 2020 Tokyo Games to focus on her mental health, performing a lovely vault routine.



Fans felt ‘blessed to witness’ Simone Biles at podium training

Just moments after Simone Biles showed her gracious moves during the training fans smashed social media as some just felt “blessed”.

One fan wrote, “we are BLESSED to witness her”

Another fan asks the Olympic Association to give her the gold already. The fan wrote, Give her the gold, so that she can go home now.”

Another fan wrote he, “Can't think of a better gymnast.” than Simone Biles.



Another fan calls Biles the “GOAT”. The fan wrote, “GOAT and it isn’t even close”

This female fan wrote, “Omg!! It looks even BETTER then when she did it for trials!!!”

Simone Biles was just 19 years old when the world started knowing her

Gymnastics is a sport that needs near-perfect performance. At the age of 19, Simone Biles captivated the world's attention in Rio 2016, propelling the United States to the top. Biles was unable to compete in Tokyo 2020 due to mental health issues, leaving China and Russia to capture the majority of the medals.

Advertisement

This year, with Biles and practically the same roster as in Tokyo, the US gymnastics team has finished training and is ready to travel to Paris. Biles posted a TikTok of their final practice, providing a glimpse of what we might expect at the City of Love.

Biles, the oldest American gymnast to compete in the Olympics in 72 years, will serve as team captain, and much is expected of her in what would likely be her final Olympic games. Biles already has four gold medals, and if she wins two more, she will surpass the legendary Nadia Comaneci, ranking third all-time.

She would trail only Czechoslovakia's Vera Cáslavská with seven and Russia's Larisa Latynina with nine. All eyes will be on her while she competes, and hopefully, the pressure will not be too much for her.

Team USA has many youngsters on the team

Suni Lee (21), Jordan Chiles (23), and Jade Carey (24), who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, will join Biles on the US squad. These gymnasts add a wealth of expertise and skill to the roster.

Advertisement

Hezley Rivera, 16, is projected to play a key role in future Olympics, particularly in Los Angeles in 2028. The mix of senior players and young potential creates a formidable team ready to face global competition. Suni Lee, who won the all-around gold in Tokyo, will look to retain her title and add to her medal tally.

The United States gymnastics team, which has both old and fresh talent, is ready to compete on a worldwide scale. With Biles leading the way, they are poised to enchant the globe and maintain their pursuit of Olympic success.

Also Read: Simone Biles Reveals Heartfelt Story Behind ‘And Still I Rise’ Tattoo in Latest Netflix Documentary