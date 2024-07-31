NFL star player Jonathan Owens has finally arrived in Paris, he has made a wholesome entrance at the Paris Olympics to cheer on his wife, gymnastics legend Simone Biles.

The Chicago Bears safety's presence at the women's gymnastics team finals on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, has captured the attention of fans worldwide, showcasing the power of love in the world of sports.

Jonathan Owens wears a custom-made Simone Biles t-shirt

Owens arrived at the Olympic venue sporting a custom-made t-shirt featuring his wife's face, which has instantly taken social media by storm.

This simple yet powerful gesture is surely one of the most wholesome ways of supporting your partner which has set a new standard for the relationship goals.

Jonathan Owens leaves Chicago Bears training camp to support Simone Biles

The journey from Chicago to Paris was no small feat for Owens. He negotiated with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus to secure permission to leave training camp and attend the Olympics.

As reported by ESPN, Eberflus, understanding the significance of the event, stated, "We respect the Olympics. That is a big deal. And he's just supporting the one he loves the most. I think that's so cool that he gets to do that."

Jonathan Ownes in the Olympic stands

Seated next to Biles' parents, Owens was no ordinary spectator, he was seen armed with a pen and paper, carefully tracking scores and statistics throughout the competition and taking detailed notes.

This kind of involvement has earned him praise from fans, with one commenting, "Jonathan Owens being such a supportive husband with the Simone Biles shirt and taking notes of stats! Shout out Jonathan Owens!"

Even before his arrival in Paris, Owens showed unwavering support for Biles through social media.

During the women's qualification round on Sunday, July 28, he shared Instagram stories of Biles' performances, describing her beam routine as "flawless" and her vault as leaving him with "no words."

In a previous interview with People, he expressed his excitement about witnessing Biles' hard work and consistency firsthand.

"It's super exciting just because I get a chance to see all the work that she puts in prior to, and you know what? Everything she goes through and dealing with the media and everything, and she still goes out there and does it," Owens shared.

As Team USA competes for gold in the women's gymnastics team finals, Owens' unwavering support and such wholesome involvement through the stands will forever be remembered and talked about.

