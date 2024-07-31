Simone Biles' NFL Husband Jonathan Owens Joyously Celebrates Wife’s Historic Olympic Gold Medal At Gymnastics Team Finals In Paris

The U.S. women's gymnastics team is unmatched and they carry on their legacy with another gold medal in Paris. They won gold in London in 2012, Rio in 2016, and Atlanta in 1996. Once again, Simone Biles guided Team USA back to the top of the Olympic podium with a gold medal in Tuesday's team final, following their silver medal victory in Tokyo. The news, though, is about her husband's celebration of Biles on Instagram through his stories.

Brazil won the bronze, and Italy claimed the silver, their first Olympic team medal. It was the Italians' first Olympic medal since 1928. With eight medals, Biles formally became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic Games history.

What did Jonathan Owens post?

Owens posted a video of celebrating from the stands with the caption, ‘Gold Medal Baby’ in his Instagram story. In the next story, he was heard shouting in joy and he followed that story with another story of Bleacher Report and Team USA where Biles’s photo was on the cover.

Biles is the most decorated gymnast in the history

She previously shared the record for most Olympic medals with Shannon Miller, the star of "Magnificent Seven." If you include world championship medals in the total, Biles was already the most decorated gymnast in history from any nation. Her total number of world and Olympic medals is currently 38.

With today's victory, the American women's medal run at the Olympics, which dates to the 1992 Barcelona Games, now stands at 32 years. They have won four gold medals as a team. With a gravity-defying floor routine that featured two of Taylor Swift's eponymous skills and tumbling to her music, Biles won the gold.

How did the event unfold for Team USA?

The United States began their evening on the vault, where they gained significant momentum as they approached the uneven bars. With a fearless routine that deftly balanced risk and reward, Suni Lee led their bars lineup and scored a 14.566. The U.S. team was rattled in the third rotation after Jordan Chiles fell off the beam, but Lee calmed them down with a confident exercise. Despite the difficulty of her side aerial, which was the easiest skill in her beam routine, Biles barely avoided disaster and continued.

The United States of America has a significant advantage in difficulty, so Chiles's missed routine didn't really hurt their chances of winning the gold. She more than made up for it on the dance floor, where she displayed both a captivating stage presence and breathtaking acrobatics while tumbling to Beyoncé.

