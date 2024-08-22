Simone Biles Opens Up on Pregnancy Rumors With Eager Jonathan Owens: ‘Always Talk About Kids’

Biles recently revealed that she and her NFL husband, Jonathan Owens, eagerly await to start their family and often talk about having kids. However, she even disclosed the reason behind why they aren't ready yet.

During her appearance at Today with Hoda & Jenna, the 27-year-old disclosed that the pair’s personal goals and career are currently stopping them from thinking about the same. However, she assured her fans that the couple would plan to start a family in the future.

Biles said; “Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids, and he would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But, yes, that's definitely in our future.”

Moreover, when asked if she could see herself as a mother, Biles quickly responded, saying, “Yes, most definitely.”

It is important to note that earlier this month, rumors spread online after a fake tweet claimed that the American gymnast was pregnant and still competing in the Olympics. However, the news wasn't true at all.

Besides, Biles is planning to return to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. So, it is debatable whether she may consider pregnancy before her next Olympic appearance or will choose to wait.

Nonetheless, this is not the first time that Biles' pregnancy has been the talk of the town. Last December, fans started commenting on one of Biles’ posts asking if she was pregnant. In response, the 11-time Olympic medalist quickly shut the commenters down and shared an Instagram Story to let everyone know that she was not pregnant.

In the Story, Biles wrote, “I hate that I even have to address this. But please stop commenting on this photo or my Instagram in general about me being 'pregnant. I am not pregnant.”

On the professional front, Biles has just returned from her third Olympics appearance in Paris. Her husband was also there to support her in her gymnastics events after taking some time off from his NFL training camp.

Biles' outing made her add four medals (three gold and one silver medal) to her Olympic award list. She is now gearing up for her upcoming Gold Over America Tour, which will kick off on September 17.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Owens is playing his sixth NFL season. The 29-year-old recently competed in a preseason game for the Chicago Bears last weekend, where Biles supported and cheered for him.

