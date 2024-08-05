Simone Biles Opens Up on Retirement Rumors Hinting at 2028 Olympics Return: ‘Never Say Never’

Simone Biles has been making the headlines continuously almost every single day since she stepped into the French Capital for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The 27-year-old added more gold medals under her belt and her schedule for today August 5, includes two more games to be played.

Biles is already enjoying her outing in Paris where she even gave a hint about her retirement plans. During a press conference, she was initially asked about her career plans, including her next Olympics appearance. This is notable since the quadrennial event happens every four years and the next Olympics is scheduled to take place in 2028 in Los Angeles, USA.

The American gymnast went on to say, “Never say Never,” giving a hint that she may consider returning to the Olympics to demonstrate her skills to her fans once again. It is important to mention that the United States of America is set to host the Olympics for the first time since 1996.

Biles further said; “The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know.” Nevertheless, during the same discussion, she mentioned that she is getting old. She is currently the oldest player in the Team USA squad, and if she plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, she will be 31 years old.

Besides, in just 27 years, Simone Biles has made three appearances in the Olympics. She made her debut in the 2016 Rio Olympics where she secured four gold and one bronze medal with her exceptional talent. She was also a part of the 2020 Olympics where she won a silver medal as a Team and a bronze medal for Balance beam.

However, she was unable to grab a yellow metal in Tokyo since she withdrew from the competition to focus on her mental health. While she is in Paris now, she has gained three gold medals including in the Women's Artistic Individual All-Around, Women's Artistic Team All-Around, and Women's Vault·Artistic gymnastics event.

During her most recent performance at the balance beam final, all eyes were set on her and fans expected that she would secure a medal again. Unfortunately, things turned quite disheartening for her as she slipped off during her performance at the event, leaving her as well as her fans shocked.

Biles scored 3.100 and finished sixth overall in the final. However, she has one more competition left, the floor exercise to compete in today. It will be worth watching how she fares in that event.

