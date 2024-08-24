Simone Biles Pampers Herself With USD 150000 Gift After Paris Olympics 2024 Success

Simone Biles has new wheels that match her new house! After teasing the purchase earlier in the day, the Olympic champion took time out of her hectic day of labor on her new Texas property to grab some new wheels.

On Thursday, August 22, Biles, 27, announced on Instagram Stories that she had replaced her black Mercedes-Benz G-Class with what seemed to be a new white 2025 Mercedes-Benz G 550 SUV.

"Out with the old," the athlete captioned a photo of herself standing beside her vintage black G-Wagon in a parking lot. In addition to the message, she included a teary-eyed emoji and a black heart.

The following shot showed Biles resting atop the hood of her new white G-Wagon on what seemed to be her new home's driveway. A large white bow graced the windshield behind her, where she sat smiling.

"In with the NEW," Biles captioned the shot, which included a white heart, teary eye, and heart eye emoji.

Followers of the 11-time Olympic medalist also glanced into the new car's interior, as she posted another photo of its red leather seats. A Prada purse that looked to belong to Biles had been put on one of the seats of the new car.

Biles, who returned from the 2024 Paris Olympics on August 12 with three gold medals and one silver, had previously teased the purchase by showing followers a glimpse of her white G-wagon, before sharing several updates on her Instagram Stories on the Texas home she is building with her NFL star husband, Jonathan Owens.

In the first shot, a mirror selfie taken inside her new home, viewers got a glimpse of the nearly completed kitchen inside the new estate. "House meetings all day," Biles wrote over the photograph, along with a to-do list that included pool planning, landscaping, security, and audio for the home.

The athlete has provided regular updates on the progress of the property. On August 13, she most recently uploaded photographs of the kitchen, a dressing room, a huge shower, a prospective gym, and other areas of the property that were under construction.

On August 22, she couldn't contain her enthusiasm about settling down with Owens, 29, in Texas.

"So excited to make this house a HOME... a couple more months," she captioned a video of her kitchen, adding a smiley face emoji at the end.

Simone Biles has already won more world and Olympic medals than any other gymnast in history. The 27-year-old has 10 Olympic medals, including seven golds, and 30 world medals, 23 of which are gold.

The American has the opportunity to add two medals to her collection in the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, having already assisted Team USA to gold in the women's final and winning the individual all-around title.