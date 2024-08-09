Simone Biles Partners With Snoop Dogg for Dad Ronald Biles Birthday Gift

Simone Biles and Snoop Dogg are now working together, but it's not for the reasons you may assume; the two recently surprised SB's father on his birthday.

The Olympic star and the legendary rapper collaborated to make Ronald Biles' 75th birthday the greatest he's ever had.

Simone, who won three gold medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to celebrate her father's big day, sharing a photo of him beaming with sparkling sunglasses and the caption "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" in all capitals.

Later that day, Simone shared an Instagram photo of herself wearing sunglasses identical to Ron's and a G.O.A.T. chain around her neck. No question, Simone is the "Greatest Of All Time" gymnast.

Then came the biggest surprise. Simone's sister, Adria Biles, shared her own Instagram photo of Ron wearing a gold "Death Row Records" chain presented by none other than Snoop!

Adria posted a lovely message that said, "Snoop gave him a chain now he don't know how to act." She, too, wished Ron a happy 75th.



The Biles family later celebrated Ronald while watching the track and field championships from their suite. Ronald, shown in a snapshot uploaded on Simone's Instagram Stories, is proudly wearing a red Team USA helmet and holding a chocolate birthday cake with lighted candles that simply read, "Happy Birthday."

It's easy to say Ronald has been having a great time cheering on Simone as she became the most decorated U.S. gymnast in Olympic history, winning gold in the team final with teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.

Simone earlier tweeted a snapshot of her father watching her compete via binoculars, while her mother, Nellie, beamed. Simone's husband, Jonathan Owens, was also observed sitting with her pleased parents.

"My dad & his binoculars is soooo freaking cute," Simone tweeted.

She earned four medals in Paris before competing in the sixth and final event of the 2024 Games on Monday, August 5.

Biles resurfaced as the star of the United States women's gymnastics team once more, demonstrating that she had retained all of her brilliance from Tokyo 2020 when she was forced to quit the team due to mental health issues.

With gold in the vault, gold in the all-around, and a gold in the team final, she now has 11 Olympic Games gold medals and 32 in her career.

She also won silver in the floor exercise, defeating Brazil's Rebeca Andrade, for her second Olympic silver medal and sixth overall. She also has two Olympic bronze medals and five in her career.

While chatting with now's Hoda Kotb following her Games performance, the 27-year-old said that she would not be where she is now without the support of her father and mother, Nellie Biles.

When Biles was six years old, she and Adria were adopted by their biological grandpa, Ronald Biles, and his wife, Nellie Biles.

The girls were in foster care at the time because their biological mother was addicted to drugs and alcohol and was frequently in and out of jail.

However, in the couple's care, Biles discovered gymnastics and was strongly encouraged to pursue it.

