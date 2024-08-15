Simone Biles Receives Luxurious Gifts From Parents After Biological Mother Asks for Forgiveness

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction.

Simone Biles is still cherishing her Paris Olympic experience, even days after returning from the French capital. Now, as per new developments, she received a special gift from her adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles, after her third Olympic appearance.

Biles quickly took to social media to share about the same. The American gymnast took to Threads to reveal how her parents gifted her a pricey Hermès bag following the multi-sport event.

Simone Biles wrote, “My parents bought me my hermes bag, don’t be mad at me, be mad at your parents.”

Last Friday, the 11-time Olympic medalist went on a shopping spree at the Paris Hermès store to get a new bag. Among the purses she saw were Birkin bags and Kelly purses. She even posted a few pictures from the shop on her Instagram Story thereafter.

Meanwhile, it is important to highlight that recently, Simone Biles’s biological mother, Shanon Biles, has shared the reason behind why she abandoned her daughter. She even revealed that she wants to amend with her and wishes to apologize for her past actions.

As quoted by Daily Mail, Shanon said, “It was incredibly difficult to give up my kids, but I had no other choice. I wasn't in a position to care for them. I was still battling addiction, and my father didn’t want me coming in and out of their lives when I wasn’t well.”

When Biles was just six to nine months old, she and her younger sister, Adria, were left in foster care. They were later adopted by the 27-year-old’s maternal grandparents and were given a beautiful life at the age of three.

Ronald and Nellie Biles are the gymnast's support systems. They were even present at the Paris Olympics to cheer for Biles. At the same time, she credited her adoptive parents with helping her achieve success in all walks of life. According to her, her adoption was a turning point in her life.

Biles said, as quoted by Today, "If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn't be here today.”

Simone Biles earned four medals in her most recent outing, including three gold and one silver. She was expected to do this as the gymnast was the fans' favorite.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for this.

