Simone Biles Reveals Heartfelt Story Behind ‘And Still I Rise’ Tattoo in Latest Netflix Documentary

A classic piece of literature can communicate volumes to a person, as Simone Biles demonstrated with a tattoo honoring her favorite poem. The GOAT gymnast has faced several challenges from childhood, yet she has persevered and proven herself worthy.

In a narrative full of second chances, she demonstrated that circumstances do not have to define one's achievement.

When life handed Biles some terrible curveballs, there was one poem that cheered her and provided comfort. The gymnast believed that the iconic essay 'And I Still Rise' by American poet and activist Maya Angelou perfectly described her tale.

The statement struck a chord with the athlete, so she chose to immortalize it in the form of a tattoo. She has proudly displayed the statement on her collarbone to signify how she overcame her issues.

What does Simone Biles’ tattoo ‘And Still I Rise’ mean?

In her Netflix documentary, 'Simone Biles: Rising,' the GOAT had a dramatic moment in front of the camera where her tattoo was revealed. Biles said how it exactly reflected her position, and how she has always appreciated the statement, stating,

“Before I got this tattoo, it was a saying that I loved. Obviously, Maya Angelou, and I was like ‘And Still I Rise’ is perfect.”

Biles was not born into a comfortable life and had to go through a difficult childhood before discovering gymnastics. She is now a natural prodigy in the sport, and she is eternally thankful to her family and friends for supporting her and assisting her in healing from her tragedy.

“I feel like that’s kind of the epitome of my career and my life story ’cause I always rise to the occasion. And even after all of the traumas and the downfalls, I’ve always risen.”

This was one of the documentary's standout moments, so much so that a teaser before to its release included a special interpretation of the poem.

Simone Biles’ will be representing USA in Paris Olympics 2024

American Simone Biles leads the lineup of the world's top artistic gymnasts, who will compete for gold, silver, and bronze medals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, which will take place from July 27 to August 5, 2024.

Biles is returning to the Games for the third time, having won seven Olympic medals, including four golds in Rio 2016.

Three years ago, during the Tokyo 2020 Games, held in the summer of 2021, the 23-time world champion withdrew from the women's team final and four consecutive individual finals to prioritize her mental health as she suffered from a case of the 'twisties,' which occurs when a gymnast's body and mind go out of sync.

Her withdrawal generated a worldwide discussion on mental health in sports. It has also propelled her campaign for Paris 2024.

Biles said in 2023 after she announced her return, "I think it's kind of obvious [why I'm continuing in the sport]. I mean, you saw what happened, pulling out of five finals whenever I know what I'm capable of and knowing what I can do. It was like a mental injury, you know, so something like that I knew I could - with the proper work and the proper help - I knew I could come back and hopefully have a shot."

