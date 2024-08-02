Simone Biles Seemingly Takes Shot at Donald Trump After Paris Olympics 2024 Gold Medal: ‘Love My Black Job’

Simone Biles appeared to mock former President Donald Trump's recent remarks on "Black jobs" following her gold medal triumph in the women's gymnastics all-around final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I love my black job," Biles said on Twitter early Friday morning, responding to a message from Ricky Davila, a Philadelphia singer-songwriter who started the joke. Davila captioned a photo of Biles with her medal, "Simone Biles being the GOAT, winning gold medals and dominating gymnastics is her black job."



The tweets made a not-so-subtle reference to a term Trump has recently used, claiming that migrants are coming to the United States to take "Black jobs." The comment has, predictably, sparked a lot of debate and condemnation, since it not only stokes worries about immigration and the questionable assumption that migrants take employment from American workers, but it also perpetuates racial stereotypes about the sorts of professions that Black people do.

After Trump said it at the first presidential debate versus Joe Biden, the comment drew criticism and became somewhat viral (albeit it was mostly eclipsed by Biden's overall performance and the questions it brought about his age and viability). Although Trump has subsequently repeated the statement at a few of his rallies, it was his use of it at his address before the National Association of Black Journalists last week that brought it back into the public eye.

“I will tell you that coming from the border, are millions and millions of people that happen to be taking Black jobs,” Trump said during the contentious interview. When asked to define a Black job, he said, “A Black job is anybody that has a job. That’s what it is.”

Funnier still, Biles created history by winning the all-around title in the final, which she had already won in Rio in 2016. With the triumph, she became the first gymnast from the United States to win the women's all-around competition twice, and just the third gymnast in history to do so, after Larisa Latynina of the Soviet Union (1956 and 1960) and Vera Čáslavská of Czechoslovakia (1964 and 1968).

Trump's statement elicited laughs and moans in the crowd, as well as outrage on social media. One day later, Biles, who has been vocal about the bigotry that Black gymnasts encounter, won her second gold medal in Paris at the women's gymnastics individual all-around final, with outstanding performances on the vault, beam, and floor. She currently holds six gold, one silver, and two bronze Olympic medals.

